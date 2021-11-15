Linda Jensen and David Barron join Envision Entertainment – Deadline





EXCLUSIVE: UK-based production house Envision Entertainment has significantly expanded its ranks by appointing two top executives. Former HBO Europe CEO Linda Jensen, who pioneered the growth of the American company in local language programming, and experienced UK producer David Barron, whose credits include Harry Potter franchise, the two have joined the company to focus on different areas. At Envision, Jensen will seek out and acquire local IPs with international potential. It will also lead the launch of an investment arm in the company, which will also seek to buy shares in synergistic media companies across the display industry in areas such as publishing, games and animation. The team told Deadline that it would initially focus on territories in CEE and East Asia (where Nakan has specialized knowledge), with plans to expand rapidly into high-growth territories such as India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa. . Envision founder Michael Nakan will work in the new investment arm, as well as alongside Barron in the production division, who will continue to manage a range of international premium projects in English, mixed language and local languages. Deadline previously reported that Envision has teamed up with leading Japanese multiplatform entertainment company Nippon TV in a joint listing, details of which you can read here. Jensen has deep experience in building large international businesses in emerging markets, including helping launch MTV Russia. During her time at HBO Europe, she worked on titles including the Czech-language original by Agnieszka Holland. Burned bush and Emmy doc international award winner doc The world according to Ion B. She will remain an advisor and board member for Amediateka, the home of HBO Russia and the CIS. As well as six Harry Potter films, Barron has also produced films such as The Legend of Tarzan, Cinderella, Mowgli: The Legend of the Jungle AND Jack Ryan. His next feature, Emily, a biographical film by Emily Bronta starring Sex educationEmma Mackey from Warner Bros. will be released next year. Michael Nakan, Founder and Content Chief of Envision Entertainment, commented: “Linda and David are two highly respected figures in the global content industry. Joining the team is a true statement of our ambitions to make Envision an international manufacturing house and IP leader incubator in the world. Following our recent co-production agreement with Nippon TV and the current investment round, we are anticipating a period of rapid growth and rapidly becoming a highly respected global content producer. We all know that great stories can come from anywhere, even countries without established content industries, and our goal is to build a consistent catalog of original and earned IPs in mature and emerging markets worldwide.” Global Investment Chief Linda Jensen added: “Global content needs are growing, both in terms of history and IP, as well as services. Envision is committed to meeting these needs by providing the best local ideas and assets for growth. I look forward to working with Michael and David as Envision grows. ” Scripted Global Chief David Barron added: “Market conditions create a great opportunity to take advantage of our very ambitious plans and I am very excited to be working with Linda and Michael to continue the growth of Envision Entertainment.”

