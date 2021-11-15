Washington and international political problems with the British

The big rule of conduct for us, in relation to foreign nations, wrote George Washington, is to have as few political connections as possible. Given the irritations involved in forming the new government outlined in the Constitution and managing the divided personalities that made up the leadership of the new republics, Washington did not welcome foreign distractions. But the international troubles involving the British in the 1790s did not give him the peace and detachment in foreign affairs he wanted.

International problems, such as the ongoing conflict between the French and the British, disrupted the peace of the new United States. (Image: Thomas Whitcombe / Public Domain)

International and domestic crises

International crises, such as the one between Britain and Spain over the Sound Nootka in 1790, threatened to drag the United States into other peoples’ conflicts by demanding that foreign armies be allowed free passage over American territory to attack their enemies. The French Revolution posed an even greater threat of disruption, and the uproar over Citizen Genet had underlined how difficult it would be to say that the waves of world affairs would stop.

There were, for one thing, many Americans, like Thomas Jefferson, who were convinced that the French Revolution was simply the Second Act of the American Revolution and deserved American sympathy and cooperation.

However, when the new tricolor flag of the French Republic was officially unveiled to Congress on January 4, 1796, the Speaker of the House, Frederick Muhlenberg, had to warn members and citizens in the galleries of the appropriateness of not suffering the fire of enthusiasm to violate the dignity of K Representatives of the United States.

British-French tensions

Of course, there was no shortage of Americans who saw little in common between the two revolutions, starting with Alexander Hamilton. Patrick Henry, whom Washington had approached as Jefferson’s successor as Secretary of State, feared that the French Revolution was destroying the great pillars of all government and social life.

But what worried Washington most was the reaction of the British, who were now involved in what would turn out to be a two-decade war against the French Republic. The British had been shown to be shy and uncooperative in respecting the terms of the Treaty of Paris; they remained an ominous imperial presence on the northern border of the United States, where the colonial leadership consisted of expatriate American conservatives who longed for restoration and where they could easily cause trouble with Indian tribes in the Northwest Territory.

International Barriers

The British West Indies were banned from American transportation, creating a difficult situation for Washington. (Image: Unknown author / Public domain)

The British also set up trade barriers on the American transport route to the sugar islands of the British West Indies, which had once been the most lucrative trading area of ​​the Americans. To the francophiles who had made up the Democratic-Republican societies, all of these were reasons to place American bets on France; for Washington, all of these were reasons not to further antagonize the British with outbursts of ill-conceived enthusiasm for the French Republic.

The British, of course, had their own view of the situation, which was that anyone who wanted to be a friend of the French was by the fact itself the enemy of Great Britain. And to the horror of Washington, the British continued to ignite American anger, first, by arming and supplying black slave rebellions on the French islands of West India. This aroused the fear of American slaves.

Marine excesses

Second, by routinely stopping American merchant ships offshore and involuntarily pushing American sailors in the service of the Royal Navy on the grounds that the sailors were indeed British citizens fleeing. And finally, on June 8, 1793, by an order to the Council, which allowed the Royal Navy to confiscate any neutral ships and cargo bound to or from France, and another order to the Council on November 6, confiscating ships engaged in trade with the French. Western Indians.

These insults provoked Washington, in December, to warn Congress that there is a ranking because of the United States, among nations, which will be erased, if not absolutely lost, from the reputation of weakness. And that meant making it clear that we are at all times ready for war.

The threat of trade war

James Madison thought he was receiving a signal from Washington and on January 3, 1794, he introduced a series of resolutions that constituted a declaration of trade war against Great Britain.

This, in turn, would have the desired political outcome of liberating America from the influence that could be conveyed to public councils by a nation running the course of our trade with its capital and aligning the United States with France, the sole power considerable on the face of the earth sincerely friendly with the republican form of government established in this country.

Mission to London

But Washington was just wielding his sword, not wielding it. The United States had sold $ 8.5 million worth of goods to the British in 17901792, double what had been sold to France; The United States imported $ 15.28 million worth of goods from Britain and only $ 2.06 million worth of goods from France. Moreover, an order in the Council repealed most of the British restrictions on neutral trade and the Prime Minister, William Pitt Jr., insisted that any confiscation made under previous orders was contrary to the instructions given and that greater compensation for the sick will be given to you.

Capturing that moment, Washington assigned a special mission to London, led by John Jay, and sent the mission to negotiate a trade agreement with Great Britain.

