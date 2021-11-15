International Space Station astronauts forced to cover up for fear of ‘space vacation’ collision | World news





Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) were forced to take urgent action after debris swam dangerously close. Crew members were instructed to cover themselves in their anchored capsules amid fears of a collision with the “space junk”. The U.S. Space Command said it was currently tracking the field of debris, believed to be part of a wrecked satellite orbiting ISS every 90 minutes. The astronauts learned of the last-minute threat early Monday before retreating into their capsules. They were told to close the lids between the space station compartments, including the European Laboratory, every 90 minutes until bedtime as a precautionary measure, interrupting their scientific research. The space station is currently home to four Americans, one German and two Russians. Image:

SpaceX Dragon Anchoring with International Space Station on Thursday, November 11 Figure: AP

A SpaceX capsule with four of the astronauts arrived at the International Space Station, their new home until spring, on Thursday, November 11th. More on the International Space Station NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, who is halfway through a one-year mission, said it was a “crazy but well-coordinated day” as he told the Control Mission good night. “It was certainly a great way to connect as a crew, starting with our first day of space work,” he said. The Russian Space Agency said earlier on Twitter that the astronauts were ordered to get into their anchored capsules in case they had to escape quickly. Image:

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule approaches the International Space Station to anchor in April. Photo: File / NASA / AP

Later, the crew "was conducting routine operations," the agency said. "Friends, everything is fine with us!" posted on Twitter the commander of the space station, Russian Anton Shkaplerov. But German astronaut Matthias Maurer was told to move his sleeping bag from the European lab to a safer place for the night.









A fiery belt from a SpaceX Dragon capsule cut the night sky over parts of the US and Mexico.

The Space Command said in a statement: “We are actively working to characterize the field of debris and will continue to ensure that all nations in space have the information needed to maneuver satellites if hit.” NASA officials did not provide any immediate comment. Garbage could pose a threat for the coming days, Mission Control said. About 20,000 pieces of space debris are being tracked, including old and dilapidated satellites. Last week, The ISS was forced to divert a fragment from an old Chinese satellite, the target of a missile attack test in 2007. It was dismissed as a threat, but NASA moved the space station as a precaution.

