Living Desert to Host 2nd Annual International Desert Conservation Summit





The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens will host the International Desert Conservation Summit this Saturday. The second annual summit will be held virtually on November 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with 10 guest speakers from Kenya, South Africa and the US discussing the summit theme. "Restoring Rhinos." Conservation is a global endeavor and we look forward to hearing from our international partners as they emphasize their important work to save this most unique species: rhinos, “said Dr. James Danoff-Burg, director of conservation at The Living Desert . "These experts' commitment and dedication are to be admired and we are proud to facilitate this opportunity for the general public to share in their knowledge and passion." The panelists will share rhino conservation stories and talk about their successes, challenges and work as a whole. The summit is open to the public and registration costs $25. “As a leader in desert conservation efforts and coinciding with the opening of our new Rhino Savannah, The Living Desert is excited to host experts from around the world, sharing their knowledge and experiences with rhinos,” said Allen Monroe , president / CEO of Living Desert. “While we had hoped to gather in person, this virtual event allows even more participants to learn about the condition of rhino populations and how they can help protect these amazing species.” The Living Desert opened Rhino Savanna last Friday. The $ 17 million 4-acre habitat is home to 12 African species, including two black rhinos for which the habitat is named. Rhinos, Jaali and Nia, will be the zoo’s largest animals, weighing about 3,000 pounds and being about 5.5 meters long on their shoulders once they reach maturity, according to officials. To sign up for the summit and learn more about the Living Desert, visit DesertConservationSummit.org.

