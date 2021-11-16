Saab GlobalEye of the UAE a feast for the eyes





Saab GlobalEye, also known as the Swing Role Surveillance System, made its debut in Dubai in 2019, but at the time the company had not yet delivered it to its launch client. This year the aircraft has appeared for the first time as an operational asset of the UAE Air Force and Air Defense. As well as an example on the static screen, another participated in the opening day flypast. Saab developed GlobalEye based on 30 years of experience in the development of early warning airborne radars (AEW). Based on the Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft frame, the system carries an electronically scanned Erieye ER S band radar in an eight-meter panel held over the spine. S-band radars offer the advantages of an extremely narrow beam and low lateral lobes, reducing the radar sensitivity to interference. The Erieye ER is accompanied by a funnel surface search radar and a turret with electro-optical / infrared sensor, along with IFF, ADS-B In and automatic marine identification system. Data from all sensors and from onboard sources merge into the central C4I system, providing a powerful and versatile multi-domain surveillance system. In the AEW role, GlobalEye has an instrumental range of more than 300 nm and can track hard-to-detect targets, ranging from hypersonic missiles to low- and slow-flying UAVs and flying helicopters. Overwater detection reaches at least 80 nm against small targets such as jet skis and submarine periscopes, while the system provides target-range target movement capabilities over a wide area against small objects such as 4×4 vehicles. Operators benefit from an intuitive man-machine interface through which they can apply various filters to the overall air / sea view. The system features a range of advanced features, such as the ability to portray on a map-based screen the “shadows” of terrain where radar coverage cannot reach and in which marine objects of interest can be hidden. The GlobalEye mission system architecture allows the application of software and hardware upgrades according to customer requirements. The ability to integrate with a range of data connection systems that connect aircraft to ground stations and friendly assets is an important element. In November 2015, the UAE became the launch client for GlobalEye, initially ordering two with a one-third option, which it exercised in February 2017. Saab completed the conversion of the first aircraft quickly and it was deployed to Linkping of the company, Sweden, factory in February 2018. The first flight occurred the following month. An intensive testing campaign, which included winter periods operating in the fine weather of Granada in southern Spain, allowed the company to deliver the first aircraft in April 2020. The second arrived in September and the third aircraft arrived in the UAE in February of this year. Last month, the UAE announced an order for two more aircraft to increase its fleet to five. The two planes are now undergoing the conversion process, having been delivered as “green” air frames by Bombardier. In October, the Swedish government approved the start of the acquisition process to buy GlobalEyes for the Swedish Air Force to replace its two Saab 340-based S 100D / ASR890 AEW platforms. No official number for the new aircraft has been announced, but it is believed widely that it is two, with further progress expected soon. There are a number of further export campaigns, with GlobalEye being included in a deal to sell Gripen E to Finland in response to that country’s request for the new HX fighter. Saab competes against other types of combat, but sees GlobalEye’s inclusion as a unique “plus factor” in its offering. GlobalEye is also part of the evaluation for South Korea’s AEW-II competition, which requires a follow-up to the Boeing 737 AEW & C Peace Eye AEW aircraft. The AEW-II program aims to procure two aircraft, with the publication of requests for proposals expected around the end of the year.

