Power must come to the people of the First Nations





Households struggle to pay extraordinary energy bills from oil or gas production. Power outages are frequent and cause significant social and economic disruption. Loading With climate change, extreme temperatures are rising. Food is spoiled without energy. Children have been deprived of schooling. People cannot store medicines safely and those with complex health needs suffer. These are some of the drivers of the new First Nations Clean Energy Network. We will work with industry, investors, unions, academics, and legal and technical experts to increase our people’s capacity to engage with governments and the renewable resources industry at a structural level. In Canada, a similar network has teamed up with government and industry to support around 200 medium- and large-scale renewable energy projects, providing jobs, training, and new sources of revenue. Within Indigenous Canadian communities, smaller clean energy projects are thriving. We will do the same, ensuring that clean energy developments and ongoing land management, dismantling and rehabilitation respect our country on this continent. The network has the platform, expertise and experience to establish strong and fair working relationships with the renewable resources industry. Loading At a minimum we expect governments, developers and financiers when engaged and negotiating with the communities of the First Nations, will act in accordance with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the Principles of the Equator. Our sanctuaries must be respected and protected, and we reserve the right to say no to destruction. It is clear that the transformation of energy is here and the people of the First Nations are critical of this revolution. While we are optimistic about the benefits that transformation will have, this time the benefits should be for everyone.

