Wet’suwet’en clan members say they are implementing GasLink Coast expulsion from territories





The Gidimt’en clan of the Nation Wet’suwet’en has told Coastal GasLink that it will implement the expulsion of pipeline workers from its territories in the center of BC. The implementation notice, issued at 5 a.m. Sunday morning, PT provided an eight-hour window for CGL workers to leave the territory before the access road was blocked. Jennifer Wickham, spokeswoman for the Gidimt’en checkpoint, which monitors entry into part of the territory, says the Morice River Forest Service Route is now impossible for all vehicles, including supply trucks. She says only a handful of CGL workers were seen leaving the area before the blockades escalated along the access road on Sunday afternoon. CGL declined to comment on how many workers are still in the country. The expulsion notice was originally issued on 4 January 2020 by the hereditary chiefs of the five Wet’suwet’en Nation clans. The RCMP arrested 28 people in the month following the eviction notice for blocking CGL entry into the territory. While opposition from successor chiefs did not dissipate, the focus shifted to ensuring community safety against COVID-19. “We have not forgotten [about land rights], but I no longer want to bury our people. “I do not want to bury anyone from our village,” Wet’suwet’en Na Namoks heiress chief told CBC News in February 2021. The Offshore Pipeline, if completed, will stretch 670 miles north along BC, transporting natural gas from near Dawson Creek in the east to Kitimaton in the Pacific Ocean. The company has signed benefit agreements with 20 group councils along the project route. But Wet’suwet’en’s hereditary leadership says gang councils have no authority over land beyond the reserves. On September 25, members of the Wet’suwet’en Gidimt’en clan and supporters set up camp at a CGL job site south of Houston, halting plans to drill under the Wedzin Kwa (Morice River). Wickham called the river the “main concern” now. She says the announcement of implementation is the “next step” in actions taken to protect Wet’suwet’en sacred springs, the river with salmon eggs and the source of clean drinking water. Since setting up camp, two people have been arrested in Gidimt’en territory for violating a court ruling that prevents people from blocking access to CGL employees. And on October 27, the hereditary chief Dsta’hyl was arrested in the neighboring territory of Likhts’amisyuClan on charges of wrongdoing and theft for actions taken against CGL equipment. In a video posted on a public social media site, Dsta’hyl can be seen removing parts of heavy machinery. Chief of Staff Hagwilowh (Antoinette Austin), who speaks on behalf of Likths’amisyu chiefs, says Dsta’hyl has been tasked with “obeying Gitxsan and Wet’suwet’en infringement laws, and these laws were in force long before contact with the colonizers. “ She says “asset seizure is a positive option” to stop the CGL from operating in the territory. Coast GasLink did not respond to requests for comment. The RCMP said they are continuing to patrol the area. There have been no arrests since the enforcement notice was issued Sunday.

