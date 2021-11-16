International
Europe tightens rules for the unvaccinated as fourth Covid waves wake up
ROME As temperatures fall and coronavirus infections rise across Europe, some countries are imposing increasingly targeted restrictions on the unvaccinated, who are fueling another wave of infection and jeopardizing economic recovery, public health and eventual return. in parapandemic liberties.
On Monday, Austria set a new bar for such measures in the West. Faced with a 134 per cent increase in cases in the last two weeks, the Austrian government hit its unvaccinated population over the age of 12, restricting their movement to travel to work, school, grocery shopping and medical care. .
“Our task as a federal government is to protect the people of Austria,” Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told a news conference on Sunday. We are fulfilling this responsibility.
Austria’s move fits in with a model of governments across Europe adopting rules to make life more difficult for the unvaccinated, with the aim of motivating people to take a hit. Taken together, the measures are a grim and clear sign that a virus that nevertheless seemed transient a part of European history was still very much a part of its present and future.
The World Health Organization recently warned that Europe was once again the epicenter of the pandemic and that half a million people on the continent could die from Covid in the coming months. Europe reported a 10 per cent increase in deaths and a 7 per cent increase in new infections in the first week of November, compared to last week.
Hospitalizations and deaths were mostly in Eastern Europe, but the new wave threatened economic recovery and Christmas holidays across the continent. A return to normalcy based on the success of vaccination campaigns was increasingly threatened by the unvaccinated who provided the virus space to walk.
That is why governments across Europe have taken the extra step to explicitly single out the unvaccinated. The new rules in Austria led to a massive reduction in contacts between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, Professor Eva Schernhammer of the Medical University of Vienna. told the BBC.
Similarly, in Germany, which is surrounded by a reborn virus, the next government has said it will impose stricter rules against unvaccinated people, including forcing them to take a negative coronavirus test before to travel by bus or train. In France, booster vaccines will become necessary for people 65 and older who hope to obtain a health permit. And in Italy, vaccination, recent cure from the virus or frequent negative tampons are needed to work.
However, some European leaders considered Austria’s new move a step too far.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has suffered a number of new cases in recent weeks, maintained his resistance to the mandates of masks and health permits.
“Our friends on the continent have been forced to respond with varying degrees of new restrictions, from complete blockades to blockages for the unvaccinated, to opening business opening hours and restrictions on social gatherings,” Mr. Johnson said Monday, but he doubled. vaccines, saying boosters will be offered to those aged 40 and over, and second doses will be made available to those aged 16 and 17 who have so far been allowed one. He said he was concerned about storm clouds gathering over the continent.
This is especially the case in Eastern Europe, where the scars left by the misinformation of decades under communism seemed to have opened up and spread skepticism about medical expertise. Romania, which has The second lowest vaccination rate in Europe reported recently The highest death rate per capita in the world by Covid-19. Hospitals are flooded in Bulgaria.
Last month, Latvia’s small Baltic nation, where resistance to vaccination is high, especially among the ethnic Russian population, responded to its outbreak with a complete blockade. Russia and Ukraine, which each have vaccination rates below 50 percent, also introduced widespread restrictions.
Infections have erupted across borders in Western Europe.
In Germany, which has seen a dizzying increase in cases in part due to a slow distribution of booster vaccines, officials had hoped that charging people for swab tests would motivate them to get vaccinated. But they will once again try to keep the virus closer by making free coronavirus tests available to all adults in the country. The government has suggested that those tests may be required to enter certain events and venues, even for those vaccinated.
Over the weekend, the three parties that came together to form Germany’s next ruling coalition agreed to impose stricter rules against unvaccinated people, including forcing them to take a negative coronavirus test before traveling on buses or trains. , as the rate of infection reaches high levels.
Some German states are introducing stricter mask mandates and require vaccination instead of negative entry tests.
Infections have also broken out in northern Italy, on the Austrian-Slovenian border. Italy, with a vaccination rate of over 80 percent for people over the age of 12, already has among the toughest restrictions in Europe through a health permit requiring vaccination or continuous swabs for employees to work.
The Italian government recently announced that taxis can only transport two people, unless they are family members, and allowed health authorities or railway police to stop trains if passengers had symptoms that could be associated with coronavirus.
“I’m concerned about an increase in infections before Christmas,” Luigi Di Maio, Italy ‘s foreign minister, told a news conference on Sunday, adding that the strictness of the health permit was designed to keep businesses open and that the country would do whatever it takes. required. to stay open.
Look at other European countries, added Mr. Di Maio, who have a lower vaccination rate than us, are introducing a series of much more restrictive measures than ours.
Greece this month introduced rules requiring unvaccinated people to submit a rapid negative test or PCR in order to have access to public services, banks, shops and hair salons. They had to do the same to get inside cafes and restaurants, triggering a 24-hour strike scheduled for Tuesday to protest the new measures. Greek authorities have said they are also considering further measures against the unvaccinated.
France has announced that the masks will be required again in primary schools and that it will tighten restrictions in the face of growing cases, with the number of new daily infections now more than doubling since early October, from around 4,000 to over 8,000.
Persons over the age of 65 from December 15 will need to obtain a booster to retain the right to a health permit that allows them to access restaurants, museums and long-distance trains.
Countries that had managed to vaccinate large percentages of their population, instead relaxed restrictions. Portugal, which has vaccinated nearly 90 percent of its population, on October 1 reduced its health permit requirement and lifted almost all of its restrictions on the coronavirus. Spain, which has achieved an 80 percent vaccination rate, does not require a medical permit.
But the trend seems to be very tight towards the approach of winter and the spread of the virus.
Even the northern Basque region of Spain is expected to announce restrictions on rallies in cities with high rates of infection on Tuesday. And the Austrian chancellor made it clear that the only European way out of the pandemic and blockages was vaccination.
“My goal is clearly to get the unvaccinated vaccinated and not shut down the vaccinated,” Mr Schallenberg told Austria 1 radio, according to The Associated Press. In the long run, the way out of this vicious circle in which we are and is a vicious circle, we are being hampered by the tidal wave, and this can not go on indefinitely is just vaccination.
Reporting contributed by Christopher F. Schuetze in Dortmund, Germany; Stephen Castle in London; Aurelien Breeden in Paris; Isabella Kwai in London; and Emma Bubola and Elisabetta Povoledo in Rome.
