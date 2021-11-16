Europe tightens rules for the unvaccinated as fourth Covid waves wake up

However, some European leaders considered Austria’s new move a step too far.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has suffered a number of new cases in recent weeks, maintained his resistance to the mandates of masks and health permits.

“Our friends on the continent have been forced to respond with varying degrees of new restrictions, from complete blockades to blockages for the unvaccinated, to opening business opening hours and restrictions on social gatherings,” Mr. Johnson said Monday, but he doubled. vaccines, saying boosters will be offered to those aged 40 and over, and second doses will be made available to those aged 16 and 17 who have so far been allowed one. He said he was concerned about storm clouds gathering over the continent.

This is especially the case in Eastern Europe, where the scars left by the misinformation of decades under communism seemed to have opened up and spread skepticism about medical expertise. Romania, which has The second lowest vaccination rate in Europe reported recently The highest death rate per capita in the world by Covid-19. Hospitals are flooded in Bulgaria.

Updated November 15, 2021, 7:56 pm ET

Last month, Latvia’s small Baltic nation, where resistance to vaccination is high, especially among the ethnic Russian population, responded to its outbreak with a complete blockade. Russia and Ukraine, which each have vaccination rates below 50 percent, also introduced widespread restrictions.

Infections have erupted across borders in Western Europe.

In Germany, which has seen a dizzying increase in cases in part due to a slow distribution of booster vaccines, officials had hoped that charging people for swab tests would motivate them to get vaccinated. But they will once again try to keep the virus closer by making free coronavirus tests available to all adults in the country. The government has suggested that those tests may be required to enter certain events and venues, even for those vaccinated.

Over the weekend, the three parties that came together to form Germany’s next ruling coalition agreed to impose stricter rules against unvaccinated people, including forcing them to take a negative coronavirus test before traveling on buses or trains. , as the rate of infection reaches high levels.