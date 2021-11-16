Air pollution in New Delhi is so bad, officials call for a blockadeExBulletin







Money Sharma / AFP via Getty Images NASHIK, India The Supreme Court of India is calling for a blockade in the capital, New Delhi. It is due to a health emergency, but it is not about COVID-19. It is about air pollution. At a hearing Monday, justice ordered authorities to ban all non-essential road trips in the national capital region. They also told them to close offices in the area, displacing tens of millions of people to work from home. It is unclear whether or when such a blockade will take effect, or how long it may last. Air quality in Delhi seemed to ease slightly on Monday. of AQI is now in the low 400s on a scale of 500 points. Last week, she was off the lists in some areas. The Prime Minister of Delhi has indicated his readiness to impose a pollution-related deadlock, but has said it would have minimal effect without similar measures by neighboring states. Officials from the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh plan to hold meetings on Tuesday. New Delhi schools have already closed this week due to air pollution that has been about four times more than the safe limit. Construction sites are also on hiatus, which will eventually slow the economy. This is all due to toxic smog in most of northern India. Occurs every winter as industrial and vehicle emissions are mixed with smoke from post-harvest crop burning. While farmers have often been blamed for exacerbating the pollution problem, government lawyers told the Supreme Court on Monday that crop burning accounts for only about 10% of emissions. One judge responded by saying it could be even lower. Some of the schools that were forced to close this week had just reopened for the first time in almost 20 months, due to COVID-19. India, meanwhile, pushed for softened language in a final statement at the UN climate summit in Glasgow over the weekend. He concluded by calling for coal to be “phased out” instead of “phased out” a review that angered some delegates. With tears in his eyes, said the president of COP26 India had to explain itself. But the reaction was different from some media within India. An Indian newspaper called the language revised in the COP26 declaration “a great victory for India” and its international diplomacy. India gets about 70% of its electricity from coal. It has vowed to reduce that amount, but has opposed global efforts to completely remove coal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India’s emissions will be net zero by 2070, 20 years after the US and Europe and 10 years after China. This story originally appeared on Morning edition live blog.

