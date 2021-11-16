



TAMPA, Fla. A faster way for some passengers to get in and out of Tampa International Airport will make its debut Tuesday morning, with the airports being the first in the country with fast on-road service. It is a simplified process through the cloud Blu Express Borbsides, dedicated exclusively to passengers without checked baggage. The Blue Express curbs open for passengers on Tuesday, November 16 at 2 p.m. The new boards are at Blue Side airports and will be available to passengers flying on American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Copa Airlines, Cayman Airways and Swift Air. We were the first airport in the world that moving people took people to another building to catch their plane and now we were the first airport in the United States that had fast braking to take customers quickly on their flight or to return from their flight, said Joe Lopano, CEO of Tampa International Airport. WFTS The new Blue Express routes mean that some passengers will face an additional decision when entering the airport. Passengers departing on the Blue Side will have to choose between Express Curbside lanes if they do not check out a standard full-service bag or lanes near the road. Passengers will then take the elevator, escalator or stairs up one level to the transfer level of the main terminal. Drivers taking passengers without checked baggage will choose the fast lane-taking lanes at Blue Arrivals. As travelers navigate this new convenience, they will see new signage all the time that helps them navigate here on the express curbs, Lopano said. We’ve also worked with travel division companies like Uber and Lyft, so that riders are directed to the right border depending on whether they have controlled luggage or just hand luggage. Lopano explained that the innovative convenience allows passengers to bypass ticket or baggage load levels and the congestion that comes with it. He really envisions the change in what customers are doing now because people don’t really control baggage as soon as possible. Many people today travel with only a handbag and have the boarding pass on their phone, Lopano said. They can simply get off at these express curbs and go directly to their transfer level and get on their plane. WFTS Ahead of the holidays, passengers are welcoming the new open-wing feature, like Marvin McGuire, who said he flies off the TPA almost every week. It just makes the whole process faster and easier and just cleaner, so it would be great to avoid all of this, McGuire said. Looking ahead, TPA said eight additional express curbs will also be added to Red Side airports, which is expected to be completed in early 2025.

