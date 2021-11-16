The Russian test is blamed for space debris threatening the space station

CAPA CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) A Russian weapons test created more than 1,500 pieces of space debris now threatening seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station, according to U.S. officials who called the attack reckless and irresponsible.

The State Department confirmed Monday that the debris was from an old Russian satellite destroyed by the rocket.

Needless to say, I’m outraged. That’s unconscious, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told the Associated Press. It is unbelievable that the Russian government would do this test and threaten not only the international astronauts, but also their cosmonauts who are on board the station, as well as the three people on China’s space station.

Nelson said astronauts now face danger four times greater than normal. And this is based on large enough debris to be traced, with hundreds of thousands of smaller pieces remaining undiscovered, each of which can do great damage if hit in the right place.

Condemning Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the satellites were also in danger.

The test clearly shows that Russia, despite its claims to oppose space armament, is willing to … risk exploring and using outer space by all nations through its reckless and irresponsible behavior, Blinken said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment late Monday from Russia regarding the rocket attack.

After the threat became clear early Monday morning, four Americans, a German and two Russians on board were ordered to immediately seek shelter in their anchored capsules. They spent two hours in two capsules, finally appearing only to close and reopen the lids in the individual station labs in each orbit, or 1 1/2 hours, while passing near or through the debris.

By the end of the day, only the openings in the station’s core remained open as the crew slept, according to Nelson.

Even a grain of paint can cause great damage when it spins at 17,500 mph (28,000 km / h). Something big, impactful, can be catastrophic.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. has repeatedly raised concerns with Russia about conducting a satellite test.

“We will continue to make it very clear that we will not tolerate this kind of activity,” he told reporters.

NASA Mission Control said the increased threat could continue to disrupt astronaut research and other work. Four of the seven crew members arrived at the orbital post Thursday night.

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, who is in the middle of a one-year mission, called it a crazy but well-coordinated day, as he wished Mission Control good night.

It was certainly a great way to connect as a crew, starting with our first day of space work, he said.

A similar weapons test from China in 2007 also resulted in countless debris. One of those parts threatened to approach the space station dangerously last week. While later dismissed as a threat, NASA had moved the station anyway.

Anti-satellite missile tests by the US in 2008 and India in 2019 were conducted at much lower altitudes, well below the space station at about 260 miles (420 kilometers.)

The missing Russian Cosmos 1408 satellite was orbiting about 40 miles (65 kilometers) above.

As of Monday, the U.S. Space Command was already tracking about 20,000 pieces of space debris, including old and dilapidated satellites from around the world.

Jonathan McDowell of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics said it would take days, if not weeks and months, to catalog the latest debris and confirm their orbits. The fragments will begin to spread over time, due to atmospheric attraction and other forces, he said in an email.

The space station is at particularly high risk because the test took place near its orbit, McDowell said. But all objects in Earth’s low orbit, including China’s space station and even the Hubble Space Telescope, will be at somewhat increased risk in the coming years, he noted.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Space Agency said via Twitter that the astronauts were ordered in their anchored capsules in case they had to make a quick departure. The agency said the crew had returned from routine operations and the commander of the space stations, Russian Anton Shkaplerov, wrote on Twitter: Friends, everything is fine with us!

But the cloud of debris posed a threat in every orbit that passed or every 1 1/2 hours and all the robotic activity on the US side was put on hold. German astronaut Matthias Maurer also had to find a safer place to sleep than the European lab.

NASA’s Nelson noted that the Russians and Americans have had a space partnership for half a century that goes back to the joint Apollo-Soyuz mission in 1975.

I do not want to be threatened, he told the AP, noting that both sites are needed for the space station. You have to operate it together.

__

AP reporters Matthew Lee and Robert Burns in Washington contributed.

___

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Science Education of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.