Inaugural #YouAreWelcomeHere Scholars, International Education Week Emphasize ODU Commitment to International Students «News @ ODU





By Joe Garvey International students have long been an important part of Old Dominion University. The university currently has 613 out of 92 foreign countries. Old Domination has recently increased its commitment to global students by welcoming the first two #You are welcomeHere researcher – one of the Palestinian territories and another from Kenya. of The #YouAreWelcomeHere social media and scholarship campaign is “designed to assert that American institutions are diverse, friendly, secure, and committed to student development,” according to the organization’s website. #YouAreWelcomeHere started as a grassroots campaign among US higher education institutions in 2016 and has since spread to 480 institutions, organizations, and high schools. These institutions communicate the message in statements, photos, videos, events and other creative expressions displayed by students, faculty and staff. In 2019, more than 50 institutions offered #YouAreWelcomeHere scholarships for the first time. ODU joined that group this year. “ODU is pleased to be part of YAWH ‘s welcome message for international students around the world,” said Sharon Pitney, contact coordinator for ODU’ s Global Engagement Center. “YAWH Scholarship is Helping Both Students Fulfill Their Dream to Study in the US” Except this, earlier this semester two new international students arrived on campus as part of the US Department of State Global University Exchange Program in Pakistan (Global UGRAD-Pakistan),administered by the International Research and Exchanges Board (IREX) and five new international students arrived as part of the overall Global UGRAD program, administered by World Learning. The UGRAD Global Program, which places participants in American colleges and universities for a semester of study abroad and leadership building, is part of a broader US Department of State effort to promote greater understanding among people in the United States. United and other countries. For example, since the launch of the UGRAD-Pakistan Global Program in 2010, more than 2,000 university student leaders from across Pakistan have been given the opportunity to study on an American campus. Through long semester courses, exploring American culture, participating in community service projects, and interacting with Americans in their host communities and campuses, Global UGRAD-Pakistan participants develop expertise in their academic fields and gain an understanding of culture and values. American. Over the past decade, participants have volunteered more than 40,000 hours of community service across the United States, and more than 90% of graduates share the skills and knowledge they learn during the program in their home communities after returning to Pakistan. . “Bringing students from multiple countries and cultures into one classroom can create a very vibrant and productive learning experience – an experience that reflects the world in which our students will graduate,” Pitney said. for her recognize and celebrate the University’s global student body, the Office of Intercultural Relations and the Center for Global Engagement are hosting a series of events from November 15-19 during International Education Week. For the schedule of activities, go to this link. For more information about special international scholarships offered through the Center for Global Engagement, contact Pitney at [email protected] or 757-683-4419. Similar news The research professor, who has been at ODU since 2005, has won 17 extramural grants totaling more than $ 15 million. (More) The Republican will become the first woman and the first woman of color to hold the post. (More) For the first time, the event will be held outside as an Old World style holiday festival with the Diehn School bringing street performances. (More)

