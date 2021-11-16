IATA launches its international travel permit goals of the global connection between COVID-19





The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched the IATA Travel Pass, a digital solution for travelers to present vaccination, recovery and testing results to authorities throughout their travels. Informing passengers of the tests, vaccines and other measures they need before the trip, details of where they can be tested and giving them the ability to share their tests and vaccination results in a verifiable, secure and privacy-friendly manner is the key to giving governments the confidence to open borders, IATA wrote in a press release. Furthermore, this application will help governments verify the authenticity of tests or vaccinations and the identity of those presenting their certificates. Airlines will also be able to provide accurate information to their passengers on testing requirements and check if they meet travel requirements, reports SchengenVisaInfo.com. This solution also aims to help laboratories issue certificates that will be recognized nationally and internationally and in particular to provide travelers with accurate information on testing requirements. They can be tested, vaccinated and have a secure application to track results and certificates to present to airlines and other authorities. In other words, IATA Travel Pass is a mobile application that helps travelers maintain and manage their COVID-19 verified certificates, such as testing and vaccination certificates. In conclusion, this application includes the following four modules: Register of Health Requirements which enables passengers to find travel information, testing and vaccine requirements for their journey, powered by IATA Timatic.

