Astronauts take refuge as debris passes dangerously near the space station





Astronauts aboard the International Space Station were forced to take refuge in a pair of space capsules Monday morning after a cloud of space debris threatened to pass near the orbit post. Mission controllers are closely monitoring the debris and advised astronauts to seek shelter in the event of a collision forcing them to leave the space station immediately and return to Earth. NASA did not specify what caused the debris field, but the State Department confirmed Monday that a Russian weapons test that deliberately destroyed a Soviet-era satellite created more than 1,500 fragments of space debris in orbit. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the test “clearly shows that Russia, despite its claims to oppose the armament of outer space, is willing to jeopardize the long-term sustainability of outer space and jeopardize its exploration and use of outer space.” all nations through his reckless and irresponsible behavior ”. During this morning’s emergency maneuver, NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron, along with Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency, took refuge on their Crew Dragon spacecraft, while Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov, Pyotr Dubrov and NASA astronaut s Mark Vande Hei took refuge in their Soyuz capsule. The crew members have since stepped out of their spaceship, but the mission controllers advised them to keep some caps between the main space station modules closed as a precaution. NASA said the space station passes through or near the landfill every 90 minutes and agency officials will continue to assess the situation. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson called the incident “unconscious,” adding that the satellite fragments threaten the lives of all astronauts living and working in space, including seven individuals on the International Space Station and three crew members at the station. China Tiangong space. In one statement late MondayNelson said he was outraged by Russia’s actions. “With its long history and history in human spaceflight, it is inconceivable that Russia would endanger not only US and international partner astronauts on the ISS, but also their cosmonauts,” he said. U.S. Army Gen. James Dickinson, commander of the U.S. Space Command, also condemned the anti-satellite test, saying the resulting debris “will continue to pose a threat to outdoor activities for years to come.” “Russia has demonstrated a deliberate disregard for the security, safety, stability and long-term stability of the space field for all nations.” Dickinson said in a statement. “Spatial activities support our way of life and this kind of behavior is simply irresponsible.” The State Department linked the weapons test to other recent aggressive actions, including the construction of military troops by Russia on the border with Ukraine. Blinken said the US would coordinate with its partners and allies on how to respond. We hoped for a relationship with Russia that is more stable and more predictable, he said. But hope is not a strategy and we will watch very closely how the Russian Federation chooses its actions in the coming days and weeks. The Department of Defense regularly tracks more than 27,000 pieces of space debris, including approximately 23,000 objects larger than a cannon. Throughout the history of space stations, NASA has had to perform more than 25 special maneuvers to avoid orbital debris that passed too close to the orbital post.

Abigail Williams contributed.

