Therapy dogs return to Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay | Local WFRV 5





GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Traveling over the holidays can be stressful, but Austin Straubel International Airport wants to help with that. “We are formally launching our programmed pet therapy called ‘Paws Aero,'” said airport director Marty Piette. Brown County gives tips for America Recycling Day

As of Monday morning, the dogs are now back at the airport. “They will be able to roam around the terminal building, calming any fears or anxiety that passengers may experience,” Piette said. The airport hopes these dogs will do just that. “Our goal is to have them here during busy days,” Piette added. He said this included Packer game days, charter flights and vacations. The airport actually had a similar program a few years ago, but after the person who ran it left, the airport decided it was time to bring it back. “For travelers passing through our gates, definitely what a great way for them to experience the love and joy of these dogs,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach. Big Brothers, Big Sisters need community support to fund Gap

Rizzo, Blue and Baillie are ready for all the rubbing and free belly sweets you can give them. “She’m pretty calm,” said Glory Reed, Baillie ‘s mother. “She usually goes and then greets people and then she lies down and says, ‘Come on everyone.’ Dogs will always be with their owners. You will know that they are okay to approach because every dog ​​will also wear a “therapeutic dog” vest. Signs throughout the airport will tell you how to pet them. “Just another example where GRB is continuing to add different services that travelers are looking for,” Streckenbach added. The airport said it is looking for more cubs to be therapy pets. If you are interested in joining the program, contact Susan Levitte by email at [email protected]

