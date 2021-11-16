Ottawa should consult provinces on emissions limit for oil and gas industry: Alberta PM





Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney warned the federal government on Monday that it should consult with the provinces as Ottawa moves into plans to implement a limit on emissions from the oil and gas sector. The warning came during a rare showdown between Kenney and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after Alberta became the last province to agree to participate in a national childcare program. The two leaders tried to downplay their longstanding differences during a news conference in Edmonton, announcing the childcare deal after Alberta spent months staying together with Ontario and New Brunswick, who still do not have a deal. However Trudeau and Kenney had noticeably harsh tones when asked by reporters about the prime minister’s announcement at the UN climate change talks in Scotland two weeks ago that Canada would start working on the long-promised emissions limit . After Trudeau promised that federal officials would consult with industry, experts and scientists while developing the border, Kenney objected to the prime minister’s failure to include the provinces in the stakeholder list. “Provinces own the resource, and under the Constitution, the provinces regulate the development of these resources,” Kenney said in response to a reporter’s question as Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland watched. “So I will underline the importance of co-operation. When it comes to finding a balance between jobs and growth and reducing emissions, I think we can find a suitable approach.” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, looks like Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney makes an announcement about childcare in Edmonton on November 15, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press) Trudeau did not specifically respond to Kenney’s comments, but insisted that all parts of the economy would have to do their part if Canada wanted to meet its emission reduction targets by 2030, encouraging economic growth in energy. clean and other sectors. In July, Canada formally presented to the UN its new target, which aims to reduce emissions by 40 to 45 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. The previous target was a 30 percent reduction by 2030 . “Canada does not meet our 2030 targets unless everyone is part of it,” the prime minister said on Monday. “And we need innovation, hard work, leadership, science, knowledge of Albertans and people in the oil and gas sector across the country to be part of understanding how we are moving forward.” The frontier was promised on the Liberals’ last election platform, with plans to cut emissions until they reach net zero by 2050. The lack of regulation for the sector has long been a bad omen between environmental groups and Ottawa. Some environmental groups have since said that the government should focus on reducing output from the oil and gas sector instead of reducing emissions through long-term targets and untested technologies such as carbon capture and sequestration. Kenney, however, kept capturing carbon, hydrogen energy and liquefied natural gas as ways to reduce emissions, adding: “We are ready to be partners as long as there is a future for the largest sector of the economy. “Canadian. This is our energy sector.”

