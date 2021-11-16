International
International Space Station crew endangered by space debris from “reckless” test of Russian weapons | World news
A “reckless and irresponsible” test of Russian weapons has created more than 1,500 pieces of debris that now endanger seven crew members at the International Space Station, US officials have said.
Crew members were forced to take urgent action the following Monday debris swam dangerously close – and hid in their capsules anchored amid fears of a collision with “space junk”.
The State Department later confirmed the debris was from an old Russian satellite destroyed by the rocket.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said: “Needless to say, I’m outraged. This is unconscious.”
He said it was “unbelievable” that the Russian government would do this test and threaten not only international astronauts, “but their cosmonauts on board the station”, as well as three people on China’s space station.
Nelson said crew members now face four times the risk – just based on large enough debris to be tracked.
Hundreds of thousands of smaller pieces will remain undiscovered and could cause “great damage” if struck in the right place, he said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned Russia and said satellites are also under threat.
In a statement, he said the test clearly shows that Russia, “despite its claims to oppose the armament of outer space, is willing to risk exploring and using outer space by all nations through its reckless behavior and irresponsible “.
The ISS crew, four Americans, a German and two Russians, learned of the last-minute threat early Monday before retreating into their capsules.
They were told to close the lids between the space station compartments, including the European Laboratory, every 90 minutes until bedtime as a precautionary measure, interrupting their scientific research.
According to Mr. Nelson, only the locks on the station’s core remained open until the end of the day while the crew slept.
When spinning at 17,500 mph (28,000 km / h), even a piece of paint can cause significant damage, so something big can be catastrophic after the impact.
State Department spokeswoman Ned Price told reporters that the U.S. has repeatedly raised concerns with Russia about conducting a satellite test.
“We will continue to make it very clear that we will not tolerate this type of activity,” he said.
NASA Mission Control said the increased threat could continue to disrupt research and other work on the space station.
In 2007, a similar weapons test from China also resulted in countless debris, with one of those parts threatening to approach the space station dangerously last week.
NASA then left the station, despite it being dismissed as dangerous.
The U.S. Space Command had previously tracked about 20,000 pieces of space debris before Monday’s incident, including old and dilapidated satellites from around the world.
It will take days, if not weeks and months, to catalog the latest ruins and confirm their orbits, according to Jonathan McDowell of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.
He explained that the fragments will begin to propagate over time due to atmospheric attraction and other forces, and the space station is in particularly high risk because the test occurred near its orbit.
However, all objects in Earth’s low orbit – including China’s space station and even the Hubble Space Telescope – will be in “somewhat increased risk” in the coming years, he noted.
