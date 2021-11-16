Dubai 2021: An oasis of airspace





Marking the first major international aerospace gathering since the pandemic began, the Dubai Airshow is nearing its final days as it has already responded to its theme, “The Future of the Aerospace Industry”, in the most emphatic way possible positives. With more than 175 of the world’s most advanced aircraft exposed on the ground and in the air, civilian and military delegations from almost 150 countries, pavilions from a variety of countries — including for the first time the Czech Republic, Belgium, Brazil, Israel and Slovakia — and an expectation of 85,000 visitors by the end of the show, Dubai 2021 is well on its way to being the largest of the two-year meetings since its inception in 1989. In addition to the showroom showcasing the products and services of more than 1,000 aerospace companies covering the commercial, military, business aviation and aerospace industries, behind-the-scenes deals and news were being held among exhibitors. On the exhibition floor, visitors attended conferences with more than 250 industry experts addressing issues including technology, space and sustainability. Indeed, after the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP 26), the focus of the aerial show on sustainability reached resonance far beyond the world of aviation. With many parts of the world volatile, defense industry exhibitors have come up with new solutions to deal with global security threats. Some of the newest ones took over the display platform, including a low-cost and potentially disruptive Russian-scale model of the fighter jet; a model of the United Arab Emirates Calidus B-350 turboprop attack aircraft; Russia’s Mi-28NE attack helicopter; and a pair of special mission aircraft based on the Bombardier Global 6000 platform: UAE Air Force GlobalEye and US Air Force E-11A BACN. The resurgence of commercial aviation after the pandemic appeared in an order for more than 250 Airbus A321neo with fuel efficiency from a regional airline consortium, another order for a mix of 111 company aircraft from US leaseholder Air Lease Corporation and Boeing world debuts 777X and Leonardo AW609 tilt switch. Furthermore, ATR announced that it is upgrading its new regional turboprop engines with the Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127XT, power plants that were introduced at the show. The daily flight demonstrations thrilled the attendees with the noisy performances by Al Fursan of the UAE Air Force on their Italian trainers Aermacchi MB-339NAT; Russian cavalry flying Su-30SM aircraft; Saudi Hawks with BAe Hawk trainers Mk.65; and India’s Sarang helicopter aerobic team on Dhruv rotorcraft, along with its Surya Kiran Air Force aircraft demo team, also flying Hawks.

