India opens to foreign tourists, but high international flight fares hinder inbound and outbound travel | India News





NEW DELHI: India on Monday reopened its doors to fully vaccinated foreign tourists from around the world.

Passengers who have approved travel are allowed to stay without quarantine from up to 99 countries, including the US, UK, UAE, Qatar, France and Germany.

But high international flights tickets due to limited balloon flights are making a good holiday for both those who want to come to India and those who want to fly abroad to visit friends and relatives or just good old tourism.

Example: An economy class return plane ticket to Delhi-San Francisco or Delhi-Toronto for travel around Christmas and New Year is over Rs 1.5 lakh, Mumbai-New York starts at Rs 1.2 lakh and Bengaluru- London is over 80,000 Rs. On peak travel days, a one-way ticket can cost more than return fares before the pandemic.

A senior aviation minister had recently said that flights under balloons would increase on demand. But a delay in doing so means that a large number of people are forced to book with high fares and the subsequent drop in fares due to allowing more flights does not benefit them. This was seen during the days of student travel to the UK this August-September.

The joint secretary of the Federation of Travel Agents of India, Anil Kalsi, said: Limited international flights have reduced capacity and led to multiple fare increases. For example, the Delhi-Dubai economy return is currently more than double the pre-pandemic level below Rs 20,000. Local fares on this itinerary are over Rs 45,000 while advance booking can lower the level to Rs 35-40,000. The government should consider resuming scheduled international flights to countries where Covid is in control and mutually accepting our vaccines and certification.

German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner wrote on Twitter on Monday: Incredible India opens its doors again, tourists can now fly to India. Glad the Covid-19 situation in India has improved a lot in recent months. I hope that soon the regular commercial flights will fly again …

Consumers and the diplomatic and travel community have urged the government to allow more international flights to allow flight tickets to be returned to more reasonable levels.

Prices are simply exorbitant. We would love to fly more often, but insane prices do not allow us to do so, said San Francisco-based Preety Chopra (name changed on request) whose mother lives in Mumbai and is undergoing cancer treatment.

High airline tickets are hurting more because of new costs for passengers during Covid worldwide. Most countries require a negative report from a Covid test taken within one to three days to allow travelers to enter. So at least two tests are required, one on the way from the country of origin to the country of destination and another on the way back. The UAE also requires that people directed there undergo a rapid antigen test at the airport of origin before boarding the flight.

The institutional cost of quarantine to stay in hotels is a huge ticket item that is rapidly being reduced by many countries to resume the influx of visitors. Now fully vaccinated with approved jabs coming to India from 99 countries can do so without quarantine by uploading their fully vaccinated certificate to the Air Suvidha portal, in addition to the negative report from a Covid test taken within 72 hours of departure to India.

India had suspended tourist visas last March. It allowed foreign tourists to fly to India by charter from October 15, 2021 and by non-charter from November 15.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/india-opens-to-foreign-tourists-but-high-international-airfares-hinder-both-inbound-outbound-travel/articleshow/87722510.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos