Hardline Hindus in India Attack Former Muslim Foreign Ministers at Home | News about religion





Salman Khurshid published a book last month in which he compared Hindu nationalism under Modi to extremist groups like ISIL.

Hindu hardline forces have attacked and set fire to the house of a former Indian foreign minister, police say, in the latest incident of religious violence that critics say has erupted under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Salman Khurshid, a Muslim from the main opposition party in Congress, published a book last month in which he compared the kind of Hindu nationalism that flourished under Modi to extremist groups like ISIL (ISIS). Police said a crowd of about 20 people from a local hardline Hindu group gathered outside Khurshids house near the northern city of Nainital on Monday. They shouted slogans, threw stones, broke some windows, looted [the entry] and set him on fire [to a door], said local police chief Jagdish Chandra for the AFP news agency. Mr. @ salman7khurshid The apartment in Nainital has been vandalized

Mr Khurshid shared details of the incident on his Facebook account pic.twitter.com/f6HP6kH9GD Supriya Bhardwaj (@ Supriya23bh) November 15, 2021 The Times of India reported that the group had set fire to a statue of Khurshid, fired a gun and threatened the guardian’s bride. Khurshid, who served as foreign minister from 2012 to 2014, was away with his family at the time of the incident. He later posted images of the aftermath of the attack on social media. Shame is a very ineffective word, Khurshid, 68, said on social media. I was hoping to open these doors to my friends who have left this card. Am I still wrong to say that this cannot be Hinduism? he added. https://t.co/olsAmUzebQ Salman Khurshid (@ salman7khurshid) November 15, 2021 Activists say religious minorities in Hindu-majority India have faced rising levels of discrimination and violence since the nationalist Modis Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014. In 2020, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom ranked India as a country of particular concern for the first time since 2004. The list went on to 2021. The Modis government refuses to have a radical Hindu (Hindu supremacist) agenda and insists that people of all religions have equal rights. The state of Uttarakhand, where the latest incident took place, seems to be a special hot spot. Last month, a crowd of about 200 people reportedly attacked a church in the state. The local BJP leader said the building had been used for suspicious rallies. Shashi Tharoor, a prominent lawmaker from Congress, said the attack on Khurshids’ home was shameful. Khurshid is a statesman who has always articulated a moderate, central, and inclusive vision of the country within the country. Rising levels of intolerance in our politics should be denounced by those in power, Tharoor said on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/16/india-hindu-mob-salman-khurshid-muslim-ex-minister-book The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos