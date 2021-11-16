Malahat Highway is expected to remain closed overnight as crews deal with the aftermath of the storm

The only major highway connecting the Greater Victoria with the communities north of Malahat will remain closed in both directions overnight.

Emcon, the company that provides road cleaning services for many BC highways, said the Trans-Canada Highway, often referred to as the Malahat or Malahat Highway, is expected to remain closed overnight Monday as crews deal with road instability caused by heavy flooding. that turned the road into a river.

The company said a geotechnical assessment conducted in Malahat could not confirm the stability of the road “due to water volumes still in place” and that the next update was scheduled for 8am on Tuesday.

The highway was initially closed just after 9 a.m. due to flooding north of Finlayson Arm Road. It reopened briefly around 10:15 a.m., then quickly closed once again due to concerns about road instability.

A manager for Emcon told CHEK News that the company has never seen conditions like this on the southern island, saying the water is going “where it has never gone before”.

Crews were trying to remove the central barrier on the highway, so the flood water had nowhere to go, but they did not know how long it would last.

Elsewhere on South Island, crews reported that Sooke Road flooded Impala Road in Sooke, making it impassable for several vehicles.

Drive BC later reported that Sooke Road was closed in both directions due to flooding, effectively disrupting the main road in and out of Sooke on the south island. Just after 5pm Emcon said Sooke Road had reopened in Impala in both directions.

Cowichan Valley

A handful of highways and roads in the Cowichan Valley, including the Trans-Canada Highway on Mount Sicker Road, were closed on Monday due to flooding.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., Drive BC reported that lanes south of the Trans-Canada Highway were also closed on Henry Road in Chemainus due to flooding, with no forecast of reopening times.

Chemainus Road, also known as Highway 1A, was also closed between Westholme Road and Crofton Road.

In Duncan, Allenby Road was closed between Miller and Boys roads due to a landslide, according to Emcon. Drivers were asked to use alternative routes until the debris was cleared. The Cowichan Valley Regional District has issued an evacuation order for a handful of properties along Allenby Road.

** CLOSED ** Allenby Rd ​​is closed between Miller and Boys Rd due to a landslide in #DuncanBC. Please use alternative routes. There is no scheduled opening time at the moment. check out @DriveBC or @DriveBC_VI for updates. pic.twitter.com/ajdukSlZvM Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) November 15, 2021

Emcon also reported that Cowichan Bay Road was flooded between Tzouhalem Road and the motorway, with a detour available on Bench Road.

** FLOODED ROADS ** Cowichan Bay Rd was flooded between Tzouhalem Rd and # BCHwy1 – bypass available via Bench road. Tzouhalem Rd also flooded between Joe Rd and Samuel Rd – entering north of Samuel Rd via Trunk Rd. @DriveBC_VI @DriveBC #DuncanBC @NorthCowichan pic.twitter.com/XyrQ1NM8BF Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) November 15, 2021

Briarwood Drive in Mill Bay was also affected by flooding, with the road washed away. According to Emcon, the crews are working to create a temporary bridge.

Meanwhile, the West Shawnigan Lake Road has been closed in both directions between Orme Road and Shawnigan Lake Road due to flooding as well.

Port Alberni

On the west side of Vancouver Island, Highway 4 on Kennedy Hill between Port Alberni and Parksville was closed on both sides after crews faced a rock fall, but it was declared open once again just before 4:30 p.m. Monday. .

At an emergency press conference Monday morning, BC Deputy Transport Minister Jenelle Staite said the crews will provide an estimated reopening time for many of the roads once the water recedes.

“The water is so high and it continues to travel on the highway. “Until the weather… system slows down, we will see very high volume along the road,” she said.

“Safety is our number one priority and once the water recedes, we are able to make an assessment to see any damage.”

A complete list of road closures can be found by visiting the DriveBC website or by clicking here.

Highway 1 on Mount Sicker Road in the Cowichan Valley was flooded on Monday, November 15, 2021.