2020 Shotgun shooting Lekki: Nigerian judicial panel condemns shooting as “a massacre”





The Judicial Panel of Investigation and Return at the Lagos Arbitration Court was charged with investigating last year’s infamous shooting at the Lekki tax gate in Lagos, when Nigerian security forces opened fire on youths protesting peacefully against alleged brutality. police.

Its bomb report, which took more than a year to prepare, accuses Nigerian Army officers of “shooting, wounding and killing unarmed and defenseless unarmed protesters, without provocation or justification, as they waved the flag.” “Nigerians and sang the national anthem. and the manner of the attack and killing in context can be described as a massacre.”

The panel also found that “the Nigerian Army’s conduct was exacerbated by its refusal to allow ambulances to provide medical assistance to victims seeking such assistance. The Army was also found to have failed to comply with its rules of engagement.”

The panel report underlines and repeatedly refers to previous report by CNN, which used time stamps, video data and geographical location last year to analyze hours of video filmed by protesters. The CNN investigation revealed that the Nigerian military fired directly at crowds at the Lekki payment gate, killing and injuring several people. Numerous witnesses also told CNN last year that ambulances were prevented from entering the country to help injured protesters. Despite a plethora of video evidence, the Nigerian government has long denied that the protesters were shot. Last month, on the one-year anniversary of the shooting, Nigerian Information Minister Alhaji Lai Mohammed described the incident as a “ghost massacre” and went on to dismiss the CNN investigation as false news. The government and military did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday’s panel report, which quoted CNN dozens of times. However, Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the Lagos state government will implement the panel’s recommendations, according to local media. “This will help bring back the right compensation for anyone who has been wronged. I want to assure you that a white paper will be issued. I will set up a commission to review the document within two weeks.” and I will issue a white paper, “said Sanwo-Olu, according to the International Center for Investigative Journalism What happened Ahead of the bloody events at the Lekki payment gate last year, demonstrators had taken part daily protests throughout Nigeria for nearly two weeks on widespread allegations of kidnapping, harassment and extortion by a police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The October 20 shooting would eventually extinguish Nigeria’s new youth protest movement, known as #EndSARS. The investigative panel was initially set up in October 2020 by the Lagos state government to look into cases of suspected police brutality – and the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad – and was later tasked with investigating the payment gateway incident. Furthermore, the panel report alleges cover-up efforts by police, who say it clears the aftermath of the shooting at the Lekki payment gateway and failed to save the scene for investigators. “The police tried to cover up their actions by taking bullets,” the report said. He also accuses Nigerian authorities of manipulating CCTV camera footage and removing the bodies of the dead from the scene. The report recommends that all members of the Nigerian Army, except for one major general who was stationed at the Lekki tariff gate, face “appropriate disciplinary action and be removed from their status” before being fired. “They are not fit and proper to serve in any public service or security of the nation,” he says. The report added that “the dark days of military rule are over and more democratic principles and approaches are required to win the peace and trust of the public.” The reaction to the report led to an emotional outpouring of the social media platform Twitter late Monday night in Nigeria. Many young people have told CNN that they feel justified by the findings. “Tears filled my eyes. The truth does not need protection,” said DJ Switch, who broadcast live some of the events of that night and was later forced to leave the country. Akin Olaoye, who was on the front lines of the protest that night, told CNN, “The findings of the Judicial Investigation Panel in its report defining the atrocities at the tax gate as a massacre are a great victory and lead us to “a way of seeking justice for many of the innocent victims, survivors and lost souls still lying in unmarked graves.” Serah Ibrahim, who took part in the #EndSARS protests and also testified in the panel investigation, told CNN that justice and accountability must now follow. “I hope all the recommendations are implemented. On the one hand it is acknowledged that it has happened, on the other hand it is accountability,” she said. “Justice is completely incomplete without responsibility,” Ibrahimi added.

