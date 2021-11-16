Landslides in British Columbia: Rescue crews work to reach up to 275 people stranded on a freeway after rain





Up to 50 of those stranded on Highway 7 east of Vancouver are children, officials said.

David Boone, director of Vancouver Severe Urban Search and Rescue, told CBC News on Monday that fire crews had already rescued at least 14 people trapped in vehicles after rainy weather.

“What complicates this situation is that we have two slides on Highway 7 and we have people trapped in the rubbish … and some have been rescued,” Boone told CBC News.

Officials are not yet sure if they know the full extent of the number of vehicles and missing people, Boone said.

At least nine people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries following a landslide near Agassiz, British Columbia, according to a a tweet from British Columbia Emergency Health Services According to the agency, ambulances are deployed in Chilliwack in case patients seek care from floods or landslides. Rain and wind have prompted evacuation orders in British Columbia and flood warnings in Washington state. Officials ordered the evacuation of all 7,000 residents of Merritt, British Columbia. “High flood waters have prevented the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant from operating indefinitely. Continued community housing without sanitation poses a risk of massive wastewater collection and a risk to personal health,” he said. city ​​officials said Monday in a statement announcing the evacuation order. . Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government is ready to give the city whatever help it needs. “We are here for you,” he said. Elsewhere in the province, several homes in Abbotsford were ordered to evacuate after a local emergency was declared. “The city of Abbotsford is currently experiencing heavy rainfall that has resulted in several localized emergencies within the city. Various small mud slides and localized flooding have occurred in many areas within the city,” the city said in a press release. There are many closures and delays on highways. Transportation BC posted on Twitter images of landslides covering the roads. Police in the U.S. border town of Sumas, Washington, posted flood videos on Twitter. A video distributed by Sumas Police shows a road flooded by water. Police told residents in a post Monday that the road to the Canadian border is closed. Another video shared by Bellingham resident Christine Smith shows a significant amount of water from Squalicum Creek spilling and rushing down the street. According to poweroutage.us, at least 160,000 residents in northwest Washington have been experiencing power outages since 3:30 p.m. Dozens of roads were closed on Monday after heavy rains hit the area for three days. Strong winds were so strong in the area that the National Weather Service reported a 99 mph eruption at an altitude of 6680 feet on Mount Rainier. “Wind gusts through the Juan de Fuca Strait, beyond Whidbey Island, off the coast of Skagit and Snohomish counties have blown between 45-60 MPH. The winds must be weakened as they make it further inland. unexpected and strong #wawx “, the National Weather Service office in Seattle wrote on Twitter. Several rivers in Washington are under flood warnings and roads in the Olympic National Park were reported to close some roads due to flooding and landslides. The U.S. Coast Guard posted on Twitter that it was helping local authorities evacuate homes west of Forks city. “Report of 10 people at risk of rising flood waters in the area. No injuries were reported,” it said on Twitter. Skagit county officials announced that the Covid-19 testing and vaccination sites will be closed on Monday and Tuesday due to flooding and strong winds.

