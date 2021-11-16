Iceland along with the Czech Republic and Hungary went from level 3 to level 4 in the CDC … [+] List of travel recommendations Covid-19. (Photo by Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

Getty Images



Before going to Hungary, say Czech please, or sing Iceland, Iceland baby, you may want to pause. Take one last look Travel Recommendations for Covid-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On Monday, the CDC moved three destinations the Czech Republic, Hungary and Iceland to Level 4, the highest of its four Covid-19 risk levels.

As I mentioned before about Forbes, CDC Covid-19 risk levels are like golf scores and the number of times people say no offense before saying something offensive. Less is more. The lower the better. Level 4 means that the risk of Covid-19 is currently very high compared to high, moderate or low. Level 4 means that the number of cases reported with Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 28 days has gone above 500. Level 3 is when this number is from 100 to 500.

When a destination is at level 3, unvaccinated people should avoid all non-essential travel there. When a destination is at level 4, all people should avoid all non-essential travel. So before you travel to Level 3 destinations like Argentina, Canada, Finland, Mauritius and Sweden, check your vaccination status and check if you are human.

The Czech Republic, Hungary and Iceland climbed to Level 4 because they all experienced an increase in Covid-19 cases. It is not surprising that all three are in Europe, although as they say Iceland is a sea away from Ireland and the rest of Europe. Europe has once again become the epicenter, or at least an epicenter, of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Josephine Mason and Emilio Parodi reporting on Reuters, a Reuters report found that Europe accounts for over half of the average 7-day infections globally and about half of recent deaths.

A woman lights a candle to commemorate the victims of the COVD-19 pandemic at Prague Castle in May 10, 2021 in Prague, Czech Republic.

Getty Images



However, keep in mind that the term epicenter is relative. It is not as if the US has become a not so much Covid-19 area. If the CDC included the US in its Covid-19 travel recommendation list, it would be completely at level 4. In fact, the US having very high Covid-19 activity has been like a TV show Seinfeld, a constant reappearance. It’s just that the CDC can’t tell them in the US to avoid traveling to the US because they’re already there.

Although Europe is nearing the peak of its first Covid-19 coronavirus infection rate last year, the situation is slightly different now with the available Covid-19 vaccines. The Czech Republic has fully vaccinated 57.8% of its population, Hungary 59.2% and Iceland 76.3% against Covid-19. These levels are not high enough to significantly inhibit the overall rates of virus transmission. However, those who are vaccinated may be much less likely to become infected, spread the virus, and take more Covid-19. So hopefully vaccination rates above 50% will reduce the potential number of hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19.

Not all travel news from the CDC today was bad. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the CDC dropped six destinations to level 1: Japan, India, Pakistan, Liberia, Gambia and Mozambique. These six join destinations such as American Samoa, Indonesia, New Zealand, Taiwan at low Covid-19 risk level. These destinations have had less than 50 reported Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 28 days. While the CDC does not tell anyone to avoid traveling to these destinations, it still recommends that you be fully vaccinated.

This could be a difficult winter for much of Europe. As the weather gets colder and drier and activities move in, the transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome, coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) may increase even more. This predicts bad for the US as well. What happens to prickly pears in Europe (meaning SARS-CoV-2) does not necessarily lie in Europe, especially with the US recently opening its borders to non-essential travel. The whole pandemic situation is dynamic and can change from week to week. So avoid unchanging travel plans over the coming months. Keep an eye out for further updates. You may want to go back to the Czech Republic and see what happens.