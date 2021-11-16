NS reports 3 deaths, 99 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

Nova Scotia reported three deaths and 99 new cases of COVID-19 in the three days since its last update on Friday, bringing the active number of cases Monday to 265.

Those who died were residents of a long-term care home and a group home where the COVID-19 blasts were linked to a religious rally in October that disobeyed public health rules.

Two of the men, a man and a woman, both in their 80s, were residents of the East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home in Pugwash, NS The third person, Victoria Harrison, 64, was a resident of a group home in Amherst, NS.

“Many Nova Scotians have lost their lives because of this virus and my heart goes out to the families and loved ones left behind,” Prime Minister Tim Houston said in a statement.

“I am very upset and worried that we now have deaths and an increase in the number of ICUs as a result of the current outbreaks.

Fifty-two of the new cases reported Monday are in the central area, 25 are in the northern area, 21 in the western area and one in the eastern area.

Sixteen people are now in hospital with COVID-19, including seven in intensive care.

As of Monday, 79.6 percent of Nova Scotians have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Nine other schools were notified of an exposure over the weekend. The province maintains a list of schools with exhibits here.

Houston is urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“There are people who are more vulnerable to this virus even if they are vaccinated. We can protect them by getting vaccinated ourselves,” Houston said.

“If you are not vaccinated, that should be a pretty good reason to take that step and do it.”

Atlantic Canada case numbers