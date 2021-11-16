Al Gore disappoints Scott Morrison did not raise Australia emissions target 2030 | Climate crisis

Former US Vice President Al Gore has criticized the Morrison government for failing to boost Australia’s 2030 emission reduction target ambition and warned coal workers to be deeply skeptical of empty words from politicians.

Gore said at a virtual conference hosted by Engineers Australia on Tuesday that he was pleased that Scott Morrison received a promise to achieve zero net emissions by 2050 at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, given the Intergovernmental Panel’s latest assessment of Climate change of the climate crisis that considered the problem. a red code for humanity.

But he said a 2050 target without a short-term commitment makes very little sense.

I was disappointed that the 2030 target did not rise, Gore said. I think Australia needs to do more.

Australia is the only major developed country that refused to increase its emission reduction targets in 2030 at Cop26 in Glasgow.

In an effort to soften ongoing international criticism of his governments’ lack of climate ambition, Morrison used his national statement in Cop26 to point out that Australia would probably achieve more of the 2030 Abbott era target for a reduction in emissions of 26% -28%. at 2005 levels.

At the conclusion of Cop26, the Morrison government also backed the language in the Glasgow communiqué indicating a review of the 2030 target ahead of the next United Nations-led climate conference in Egypt.

But in a statement issued in Australia shortly after the Glasgow summit ended, Ministers Marise Payne and Angus Taylor stated that the Australia 2030 target was fixed and the Coalition had no plans to boost ambitions.

A Cop26 spokesman told the Guardian Australia that countries need to step up their current commitments: Over the next year, the UK presidency will work hard to foster even greater ambitions in delivering the Glasgow climate pact to led the fight against climate change.

Through working together at the summit we have kept 1.5 alive, though this will only survive if we keep our promises and translate commitments into quick action, they said.

At the last press conference in Glasgow, Cop26 president Alok Sharma was asked what would happen if nations like Australia failed to update their targets.

All countries have signed this and ultimately this is an international agreement and each country will be judged whether or not it has kept the commitments it has made, Sharma said.

Given the international focus on 2030 and diplomatic pressure on Australia from allies, including Britain and the United States, Morrison tried on the eve of Cop26 to secure agreements within the Coalition to increase the Abbott 2030 era target. But that effort was put in place. veto by the National Party.

Nationals leader and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce is continuing to insist that the junior Coalition partner will not support a stronger 2030 target even though the prime minister says regularly Australia is likely to cut emissions by 35% by 2030 according to current forecasts.

The nationals have clearly stated that they are not changing the 2030 target, Joyce told ABC on Tuesday. We have been honest and open about this, we have told you the truth about our position.

But Joyce did not directly answer a question about whether the Nationals would be prepared to support a new, more ambitious, 2035 target.

A number of liberals are urging Morrison to go to the polls with a new goal of reducing emissions by 2035. Liberal defender Jason Falinski told ABC on Tuesday afternoon that he intended to continue campaigning for that landing point. I will keep trying, he said.

Falinski said he thought Morrison could have raised the 2030 target to approximate it with the latest forecasts showing that Australia could achieve a 35% reduction. But he said he understood the prime ministers’ arguments that changing the 2030 target would violate a commitment made to voters in the 2019 elections.

The Liberal MP said the government’s latest forecasts opened the door for Australia to adopt a higher emission reduction target for 2035.

Falinski said he hoped Morrison would make a new commitment to both the upcoming police meeting in Egypt and the Australian people in the upcoming federal election. We need to go to the next election with a goal of updating a new plan.

But Joyce said Falinski and his liberal counterpart, Dave Sharma, who has also defended a higher target for 2035, were great people representing a wealthy metropolitan area.

While avoiding a direct response in 2035, Joyce claimed that the views of voters in Sydney were different from the view you get in Singleton or Muswellbrook. Joyce said Liberals and Nationalists should represent their respective areas.

Joyce is continuing to insist that Australia’s coal industry will continue to thrive despite government models themselves pointing to a significant reduction in the coal sector by 2050.

During his contribution to the engineering summit on Tuesday, Gore warned coal sector workers to be skeptical of empty words about their job security from the political class.

He said politicians promoting the coal industry could not protect workers from automation or market forces that are driving the cost of electricity from renewable sources much lower than the cost of electricity from burning coal.

Gore compared politicians like Joyce to King Canute who told the tides to stop.