International
Coquihalla Highway and parts of Highway 1 were closed due to heavy flood damage
Parts of Highway 1 have been washed away by rippling rivers after floods south of BC caused significant damage to infrastructure on Monday, leading to significant closures.
The Trans Canada Highway is closed in both directions between Highway 11 to Route No. 3, a major stretch of highway from Abbotsford to Hope.
Access to the U.S. Border Crossing in Sumas was also cut due to flooding along the highway. The Sumas Prairie area of Abbotsford was put on evacuation orderMonday evening.
Closing of Highway 1, along with closure of other highways around the Lower Continent, means that the region is almost detached from the rest of the province.
Highway 1 was also severely damaged by the Thompson River east of Lytton, BC, with part of the highway falling into waters near Tank Hill.
A look from an overpass i # BCHwy1 on Tank Hill near Lytton and Nicomen.
For the latest #BCStorm travel information, check @DriveBCwebsite: https://t.co/0sq39Ad5WNHighway #TransCanada pic.twitter.com/N4zVto5vNK
Highway 1 is closed throughout the southern half of BC On Vancouver Island, the section of the highway known as Malahat has been affected by flooding in many places.
East of Chilliwack, a series of landslides have also closed the highway leading to Hope.
It is currently unclear what impact highway closures will have on supplies entering and leaving the Lower Continent. Access to the region by highway has been severely restricted since Sunday.
Coquihalla section washed
Highway 1 is one of the many highways in the entire province affected by floods and landslides. Part of Coquihalla was also severely damaged on Monday.
Photos taken by Coquihalla (Highway 5) near Hope, BC, show the Coquihalla River Bridge growing damage near Caroline Mine Road.
Helicopters were used in the area on Monday to rescue stranded drivers. The road has been closed in both directions between Merritt and Hope since Sunday, with no anticipation of reopening time.
The situation is about to be complicated by the colder temperatures that arrive overnight, with the release of Environment Canada a snowfall warning on Monday.
FRIEND | Part of Highway 5 is washed near Hope:
It is expected to fall up to 20 centimeters of snow, with strong winds.
