When is the Nicola Sturgeon Covid update today and how to view it





Nicola Sturgeon will give an update to Covid today – the first in two weeks due to COP26 tasks.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and First Deputy Minister John Swinney complemented the first two ministers who would give updates to Covid during the climate conference, but today Sturgeon will be back on the podium.

The current regulations are under review today, so any changes will be notified in the afternoon update. It comes just a day after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a press conference on Covid in the UK, during which he refused to rule out the possibility of further restrictions over Christmas. These words reflected those of the Scottish Government, which has also repeatedly refused to rule out the return of the measures if requested. Monday was a busy day for Covid News: the morning before the Johnson conference at 3pm, it was confirmed that people aged 40-49 in the UK would be offered a booster vaccine, with data showing that three doses of the vaccine reduce the risk of infection by more. se 93%. Young people aged 16-17 will also be offered a second dose, given only one stroke the first time. These changes will probably all be included in the first minister’s update today, so here’s when and how you can look … What time is the Nicola Sturgeon Covid update today?

Nicola Sturgeon will give an update to Covid in Parliament around 2:15 p.m. today. This time may vary, depending on previous articles, including current questions that continue over time. How can I view Nicola Sturgeon Covid update today? The first minister’s update to Covid will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland from 2:15 p.m. It will also be broadcast on the Scottish government’s social media platforms, and will be posted live on the SNP’s Twitter. What does the first minister mean in the Covid update today? As always, the first minister will provide an update of Covid statistics in Scotland, including infection rates and hospitalizations. Last week, John Swinney hinted that changes to current regulations could be announced today, with the three-week review taking place this morning. The update is also likely to provide further details on the announcement that persons aged 40-49 will be offered a booster administration and young people aged 16 and 17 will be offered a second dose. With winter closing, we could hear more about the government plans to reduce transmission in cold weather. We can also learn more about the impact of COP26 on Scotland’s Covid rates.

