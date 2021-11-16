International
Flag Day: Hood College kicks off International Flag Week with parade educatIon
Standing at the top of the stairs of Hood College Coblentz Hall, student Naba Fawzi recited a poem in Arabic as dozens of flags fluttered around her from the turbulent autumn wind.
“My homeland, my love for you knows no bounds,” Fawzi said, referring to her country, Iraq.
A young man studying economics and business, Fawzi joined staff and students Monday at the Third Annual International College Flag Parade, the second personally held. The colorful show represented over 30 countries where Hood students come from and served as the start of International Education Week.
The celebration is a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the Department of Education. Hood College is home to more than 250 international students, according to its website, not to mention faculty and staff from abroad.
Before the parade left Hood College Drive, Fawzi grabbed the red, black and white flag of Iraq. The green letters in the middle read, “God is the greatest,” she said. Fawzi described the people of Iraq as determined and courageous.
“I think it’s an amazing way to show the diversity of Hood College,” Fawzi said of the event.
April Boulton, the dean of the graduate school, carried the Egyptian flag in honor of a colleague who could not attend.
“It’s such a celebration of diversity and inclusion, all the things we believe in,” Boulton said.
Graduate student Dhara Gada raised the Australian flag while her classmate Nahaprasaath Ganesan held the flag of India, hence the two. The two talked about the commonalities and differences they share being from different parts of the country.
“I do not speak her language,” Ganesan said, gesturing to Gada, but they both celebrate the feast of Dival.
Gada is studying management information systems while Ganesan is graduating in information technology.
“India is a very diverse country,” Gada said, citing its 28 states.
Senior computer science major Andrew Bezmen, who came to the US from Ukraine six years ago, helped organize the event.
“I wanted to spread diversity around the campus,” he said, holding the Ukrainian flag.
International Hood Education Week will feature activities such as a panel discussion and movie night, he said. More information about the activities of the week can be found at Hood College Website(Hood.edu).
Student Dean Ron Wiafe did the work of two people, raising the flags of Ghana and the Central African Republic. As participants in the parade prepared to get up, Wiafe said he saw two remaining flags representing Hood College student seats, so he grabbed them.
“I did not want a student to feel left out,” he explained.
Although the afternoon was cold, Tanith Fowler Corsi, director of Graduate Admissions, said her heart was warmed by the meeting in front of her. She started the International Hood Education Week after seeing it realized in other institutions where she had previously worked. The Fowler Corsi also has a personal connection to international education since growing up in Monaco.
“I thought it would be great to bring that global tradition here,” she said. “It really unites our community.”
