The university re-evaluates the global strategy after the closure of Yale-NUS

Following the sudden closure of Yale-NUS by the National University of Singapore in August 2021, the University does not plan to launch a similar global partnership in the near future, according to Pericles Lewis, Vice President for Global Strategy.

Lewis said while the University will not dramatically change its global strategy, it is unlikely to undertake a campus construction program on a scale similar to Yale-NUS in the near future. He added that the University will maintain its commitment to its various international centers, such as the Yale Center in Beijing and the Paul Mellon Center in London, and will continue to engage in cross-border research and faculty collaboration.

“I do not think we will open a large college that is for thousands of students,” Lewis said. There is opportunity for the sharing of education and information, even a kind of community, through a kind of more widespread agreement.

Lewis noted that the University opened Yale-NUS at a time of increasing international cooperation and relative ease of travel, but that the pandemic has made it significantly more challenging. Therefore, a new project of a similar nature is unlikely.

While the pandemic may have closed certain doors for international collaboration, Lewis explained that the last two years were also a period of growing online collaboration. He particularly noted the African Women Leaders program, which once brought female leaders from the region to Yale for a week, but now hosts year-round events.

Carol Li Rafferty, executive director of the Yale Center in Beijing, said there are about 150 faculty-led research collaborations in China alone. It is this kind of collaboration that the University has been committed to for years and will continue to do, according to Lewis.

I think, potentially, the expertise, knowledge and learning that is here at Yale can be shared at no great cost to a very, very large audience, Lewis said.

Lewis noted the tremendously successful online classes taught by Laurie Santos, Robert Shiller and Paul Bloom as models for global collaboration, arguing that those classes were able to spread Yales’s expertise and knowledge without significant and costly commitments. .

History professor Arne Westad said the most widespread international collaboration, illustrated by online classes and faculty-led collaborative research, is far more effective than large-scale projects like Yale-NUS.

The best universities here are better off collaborating with strong institutions abroad, rather than trying in a collaborative way to set up physical campuses abroad, he said. I think one of the lessons we can learn from this [Yale-NUS] is that we are probably better off in the future trying to make a program-by-program collaboration.

But Westad noted that current tensions between the United States and Chinese governments have made cooperation with Chinese institutions more challenging.

However, he reaffirmed that the University should remain engaged in this kind of work as a way to maintain as much US-China relations as possible.

My belief is that US-China relations will go from bad to worse, Westad said. Those types of [faculty] connections are very important. This is something we learned from the Cold War, that American universities do better in this kind of situation when they are open to the extent possible for cooperation with other institutions, even in countries with which we have a strong political rivalry or even competition.

Rafferty similarly reflected on the role of the university in times of global competition, saying it is the university’s mission to be at the forefront of research and teaching and the effort to resolve global issues.

He said Yales’s work in the global sphere should not be diminished by political issues.

Yales will not stop training the best and smartest in one part of the world, just because something is not going as well as before, Rafferty said.

Yale-NUS was established in 2011.