When misogynistic cyber hatred turns into international news

QAnon is a far-right conspiracy movement, which revolves around false claims made by anonymous individuals, most of them online.

In this edited excerpt of her new book QAnon and On Van Badham details misogyny and gender hatred within this group.

Anita Sarkeesian was a graduate student at York University in Canada. Her research criticized the representation of women in tropical genres across popular culture, and she maintained a website with a YouTube channel, Feminist Frequency, documenting her work.

In June 2012 she launched an online fundraiser on Kickstarter to make a series of videos that extended her analysis to video games. I like to play video games, but I am regularly disappointed by the limited and restrictive ways of representing women, Sarkeesian wrote in her field seeking contributions.

To make Tropes Vs. Women in Video Games, it took her six thousand dollars to cover production costs.

[T]is or go back to the kitchen, bitch, came a comment.

LESBIANS: GAME is all this bitch wants, another one came.

They continued: You are a filthy hypocritical slut; I will donate $ 50 if you make me a sandwich; She needs a good dicking, but good luck finding her; I hope you get cancer 🙂 Go back to the kitchen, pussy.

And more. Thousands upon thousands more, on all platforms where Sarkeesian had a presence of two thousand within a week just on her YouTube channel.

A post on Feminist Frequency reported that a coordinated attack had been mobilized, trying to stop the Sarkeesians accounts, sending her torrents of abuse, including rape and death threats, even editing her Wikipedia page to describe her as a pussy and transformed her profile picture into porn. On her Tumblr, Sarkeesian identified that a dozen or more different people were working together to vandalize only the Wikipedia entry.

Anita Sarkeesian’s abuse was so intense that it became international news.

French website Madmoizelle blamed for the attack a group of 4 channels doing everything online to destroy it.

It seemed that someone had brought the Sarkeesians Kickstarter to the attention of 4chans, as they had raped victim Jessi Slaughter and many other targets before.

The joke at the time was that 4chan did more to secure a feminist critique of the games than Sarkeesian could have ever achieved alone. In the wake of the publicity surrounding the abuse, donations made in solidarity with Sarkeesian were poured into fundraising Tropes Vs. Women in Video Games. She had demanded $ 6,000. She received $ 158,922.

The videos were made but the laughter for the woman herself was money on the ground.

The life of Anita Sarkeesians was transformed: the engaged and eager 28-year-old academic became a woman famous for her public abuse, because this abuse did not stop when she exceeded her fundraising goals, or even when she made videos her. The attention from 4chan had made her into a new kind of celebrity online: the popular feminist online villain.

Over the next few years, the abuse and death threats continued, and there were constant attempts to hack her accounts, shut down her sites, and pet her. Attention had made her videos extremely popular, but as she was offered international platforms in the media and at conferences to discuss her work, she succumbed to bomb threats and mass shootings in public. She was falsely reported to the FBI and IRS for investigation.

She was sent images depicting video game characters raping her and had made a video game about her. Her name was Beat Up Anita Sarkeesian, and in it the player punches an image of her face until it takes the wrong shape, cut and bloodied.

She was also the subject of crowd-funded amateur conspiracy documentaries. The two men behind these films, Jordan Owen and Davis Aurini, worked together sometimes, sometimes separately, but shared a mission to prove that Sarkeesian was a cheater and manipulator.

Their most infamous project was a crowd-funded documentary called The Sarkeesian Effect.

Aurin identified himself as an intellectual and shared white nationalist prophetic opinions on a YouTube channel and Reddit. He was rumored to be on 4chans / pole / board.

Owen was also a YouTuber, as well as a gamer, and a composer of modern orchestral dance music. The two men were furious that Anita Sarkeesian was known for her feminist defense at events like the Game Developers Choice Awards and denounced her in Sarkeezian effects as a teaser as well [the video game industry] had never encountered before, a bully who used guilt and political correctness to have her way.

The films and their public comments echoed the myth on the internet that her bullying stories were a lie a pity to drive her towards fame and fortune, even though their projects actively harassed her.

Despite the abundance of their attempts to put Anita in the corner, the only major discovery of Aurin and Owens film was that she sent her correspondence to a mailbox rather than to a street address. Aurinis’ insistence that she had lied about reporting her harassment to the police turned out to be incorrect.

When police found her harassment reports, Aurin responded online that the news simply complicated his questions instead of answering them. His reasoning for this was without explanation.

Writer David Futrelle from the anti-misogyny website We Hunted the Mammoth followed the history of Sarkeesian films and blogging about it. He saw a real despair within these projects that the horrible things people say about Sarkeesian should all be proven.

As a start, the issue was that they were securing money from people who had promised to validate the energy that half the internet had put in to track it down.

There was also, Futrelle observed, a monstrous, sometimes accepted, envy of Sarkeesian among these people. She was able to raise more money from her projects than she could for theirs. She was invited to gaming industry parties when they were not. Her work was influencing an ordinary conversation.

Futrelle described an urgent psychological need he saw in Jordan Owen to delegitimize him. Any suggestion that Anita Sarkeesian might not be the creature Owen wanted her to be, Futrelle wrote, actually seemed to plunge her into something close to an existential crisis.

About these men, their projects, the online movement against Anita Sarkeesian and forums like 4chan, a new ecology was growing. The Internet is the technology that provides the largest repository of learned truths of humanity throughout our history, yet the access of Internet communities, their global reach, and the speed of their communication were creating spaces where participants could affirm and reaffirm myths. intentional for any audience that was eager to trust them. Years later, this phenomenon would be called post-real.

When it came to Anita Sarkeesian, her SJW villain, her antagonists wanted her to be, it was a much more compelling story than the feminist academic playing video games that she really was. The same keyboards and screens used to demonize her as agents of a politically correct plot, were the ones on which only a few clicks could prove that she was by no means a demon. The very closeness to the empirical evidence made the deliberate choice to ignore it more obvious and disturbing.

