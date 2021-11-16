2 Explosions hit the Ugandan capital





KAMPALA, Uganda Two powerful explosions rocked Uganda’s capital, Kampala, early Tuesday, causing chaos and confusion as people fled what appeared to be coordinated attacks. One blast was near a police station and another on a street near Parliament, witnesses said, with the second blast appearing to have hit a building housing an insurance company and cars parked outside. Several lawmakers were seen evacuating areas of the nearby parliament building, according to the national broadcaster, UBC. At least 24 people have been hospitalized with injuries received from the blasts, according to a post on Twitter by Emmanuel Ainebyoona, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health. Four of them are seriously injured, he wrote.

A video posted online showed a plume of white smoke rising from the blast scene near the police station. Police did not immediately comment and it was not clear if the blasts were bomb attacks, although officials have called for vigilance following a string of blasts in recent weeks. One person was killed and at least seven others were injured in an explosion at a restaurant on the outskirts of Kampala on October 23. Another explosion, two days later, on a passenger bus, according to police killed only the suicide bomber. Even before those attacks, the British government had updated it Tips for traveling to Uganda to warn that extremists are likely to attempt to carry out attacks in the East African country. The Allied Democratic Forces, a branch of the Islamic State group in Central Africa, claimed responsibility for the restaurant attack.

That group has long been opposed to the rule of longtime president Yoweri Museveni, a U.S. security ally who was the first African leader to deploy peacekeepers in Somalia to protect the federal government from the extremist group Al Shabab. In retaliation for the deployment of troops from Uganda to Somalia, Al Shabab carried out attacks in 2010 that killed at least 70 people who had gathered in public places in Kampala to watch a World Cup football match. But the Allied Democratic Forces, with their local roots, have witnessed more headaches for Mr. Museveni. The group was formed in the early 1990s by Ugandan Muslims, who said they had been sidelined by Mr Musevenis’s policies. At the time, the rebel group staged deadly terrorist attacks in Ugandan villages as well as in the capital, including a 1998 attack in which 80 students were massacred in a border town near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo. A military attack from Uganda later forced the rebels into eastern Congo, where many rebel groups are able to roam free because the central government has limited control there. Reports of an alliance between the Allied Democratic Forces and the Islamic State first surfaced in 2019, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks the online activities of extremist organizations.

