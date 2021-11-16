Saskatchewan licensed restaurants can now serve alcoholic beverages for delivery or with

If you are looking to order, you can now get a cocktail with delivery at your door.

The Saskatchewan government announced Monday that licensed restaurants may again serve alcoholic beverages for receiving and distributing.

For many restaurants like Homestead Bar Vin in Regina, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit them hard.

The restaurant serves grassy food. Owner Josh McLean said many of his friends in the industry loved this option.

It’s just another way to be used to be able to make up for the losses we suffered from COVID-19, McLean said.

The province said 900 liquor-licensed restaurants across Saskatchewan can now serve a beer with a burger, whether it is pick-up or drop-off, without obtaining a distribution permit.

This applies to beer, wine, mixed cocktails and growers, according to a press release from the Saskatchewan government.

















While restaurants will be able to sell custom food alcohol for pickup / delivery, they will not be authorized to operate as a full-scale liquor retailer, they may not establish retail exhibitions or make purchases. in place for surrendered alcohol, the notice said.

Homestead still has some questions about how this will work, but they said they believe this is a step in the right direction.

McLean is not clear if his company will be able to sell wine as food, but said he hopes so.

Homestead serves private imported wines that are more difficult to obtain in Regina.

People usually do not want to spend those 20, 30 minutes there to get wine, so they are able to catch it here and we make a few extra dollars and they save some gas money, it works for him all, McLean said.

















The ongoing pandemic has hurt foot traffic to restaurants, according to Hospitality Saskatchewan, which works with restaurants and others in the hospitality industry.

I think what we saw is that when the proof of the vaccination part came, there was an immediate drop in revenue, especially in table service, said CEO Jim Bence.

He said restaurants are seeing fewer people eating out and any way businesses can earn a few extra dollars is needed.

Customers will continue to want to reach for the food they really like and there are opportunities available to have a drink with it, to help them regain their income for sure, Bence said.

Restaurants were able to distribute alcohol for a while earlier this year before the rule changed. The Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce said many restaurants have sought to return the delivery and shipping option.

They have greatly appreciated it, said CEO Steve McLellan.

It gives them another income stream with the winter and COVID-19, (customers) may be less inclined to go to the restaurant, this gives them a great opportunity.

For Homestead, they said the move will help many restaurants in difficulty in Saskatchewan.

















