International students returning to the US but below pre-COVID levels

International students are returning to U.S. colleges in greater numbers this year, but the comeback has yet to offset the historic declines of recent years as COVID-19 continues to disrupt academic exchange, according to a new survey.

Nationwide, American colleges and universities saw an annual increase of 4% of international students this fall, according to the results of a survey published Monday by the Institute of International Education. But that follows a 15% drop last year, the biggest drop since the institute began publishing data in 1948.

Growth is better than many colleges predicted over the summer as the delta variant grew. But it also reflects ongoing obstacles as visa visas continue and as some students show reluctance to study abroad during the pandemic.

American universities and officials hope this increase over the years is the beginning of a long-term comeback. As international travel increases, there is optimism that colleges will see growth beyond their pre-pandemic levels.

We expect an increase after the pandemic, Matthew Lussenhop, an acting assistant secretary of state, told reporters. This annual increase shows that international students continue to value education in the US and remain committed to pursuing studies in the United States, he added.