Here is what we know about the satellite explosion that forced the astronauts of the International Space Station to take refuge in the escape capsules

On Monday, astronauts working at the International Space Station woke up and were told to shelter that the station could potentially be hit by a cloud of space debris.

Thankfully no major incidents were reported, but U.S. officials are very unhappy.

That is why.

What really happened?

A Russian satellite called Kosmos 1408 was blown up, with the explosion generating a cloud of space debris.

NASA says there are more than 1,500 pieces of orbital traceable debris, but it is estimated that there may be hundreds of thousands of tiny pieces now orbiting the Earth.

The crew aboard the International Space Station woke up and were told to close the lids of certain modules at the station as it approached the debris cloud, just in case the parts would cause any damage.

NASA says the crew took refugein their dockedspacecraft capsules for about two hours.

Those spaceships could be used as lifeboats, which would allow the crew to escape back to Earth in an emergency situation.

Was it definitely Russia?

Russia confirmed through state media on Tuesday that it had conducted a weapons test targeting an unused Russian satellite on November 15.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the test remnants posed no threat and would pose no threat to space stations and satellites in orbit.

This confirmation came hours after Russia downplayed the event but did not confirm their involvement.

Earlier, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the blast was caused by Russia’s test of a “direct-mounted anti-satellite missile” against one of its satellites.

He came out tempted against Russia, calling the test reckless and destructive, and said it created space debris that “endangers the lives of astronauts, the integrity of the International Space Station and the interests of all nations.”

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said he was “outraged.”

“With its long history and history in human spaceflight, it is inconceivable that Russia would endanger not only US and international partner astronauts on the ISS, but also their cosmonauts,” he said.

Russia accused the United States of hypocrisy in its statement condemning the incident, saying the United States, China and India had conducted similar tests.

Russian state media reported Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin will meet with NASA representatives on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov has posted on Twitter that it is as usual in space.

“Friends, everything is fine with us! We continue to work on the program,” he said.

How to launch a satellite in space?

You need an anti-satellite weapon (ASAT), which is a high-tech space weapon that can, as the name suggests, shoot down satellites.

Some are released from the ground, but others may be in orbit in space.

It has long been predicted that space will eventually become a very important battlefield thanks to increased reliance on satellites for things like GPS, telecommunications and weather forecasting.

You can imagine how getting the right satellite out can affect the defense of a technology-dependent army.

So far, only the US, Russia, China and India have demonstrated the ability to shoot down their satellites.

What about waste?

Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell said the first pieces of debris would probably start falling back into the atmosphere within a few months.

But he said it could take up to 10 years for the cloud to be completely cleaned.

What has everyone else done about it?

Aside from posting some angry posts, shooting some harshly worded letters and meeting with the head of Russia’s space agency, not much.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken posted on Twitter that he condemned the test:

The US has not made any public threat against Russia, unless you take into account this vague comment by Mr. Price:

“We will continue to make it very clear that we will not tolerate this type of activity,” he said.

It is very unlikely that any revenge will take place in space, with only a grid of paint having the ability to do great damage when it spins at 28,000 kilometers per hour.

And Mr. Nelson said the US and Russia sought to work together to keep the International Space Station operational.

“I do not want to be threatened,” he said.

“You have to operate it together.”

