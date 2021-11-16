Delta Drone International Rocketfarm Pilots Africa’s First Solar Plant Focused on Africa – sUAS News

International
Delta Drone International Rocketfarm Pilots Africa's First Solar Plant Focused on Africa
Delta Drone International(ASX: DLT)has demonstrated its expertise in customized solutions, with its brand specializing in agriculture, RocketFarm piloting the first study of the Africa-focused solar power plant (CSP).
The survey, which is the first in Africa and possibly the world, is extremely complex due to the constant movement of the sun-moving tracking panels and the reflective nature of plant mirrors that would produce a false reading if reflected. heaven or earth.
Creating a 100 percent personalized solution that included deep immersion in code and retraining the AI thermal detection formula, RocketFarm was able to fly at heights and angles and capture the images needed to detect broken mirrors. defective heat elements and provide the client with an analysis on future performance and optimization.
RocketFarm Project Leader Zander Van Pletzen said: Without any existing guidelines, RocketFarms survey and data acquisition involved our crew flying a country sample at different angles, heights and speeds to conduct the survey and collect data . Equipped with a multi-spectrum sensor (RGB & Thermal) it gave the team multiple data points to analyze.
While flight is the simplest aspect of the mission, data interpretation and analysis for CSP plant owners and stakeholders has been a complex and detailed undertaking that will provide long-term benefits in maintenance, profitability and perhaps greater acquisition. of CSP plants.
Delta Drone International CEO Christopher Clark said: “Many of our corporate clients trust us to conduct the surveys needed to keep their multibillion-dollar operations afloat. These concentrated solar power plants cost billions to build and only the most experienced pilots with expertise in agriculture can code the complex algorithms required for this project.
This groundbreaking study is undoubtedly determined to transform the global energy sector for years to come.
