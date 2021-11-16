International leaders warn of threat as Russia builds military on border with Ukraine

Fear of a Russian military strike on neighboring Ukraine is growing among the international community as the Kremlin continues to amass troops at the border.

Ukraine has turned to the international community for help after seeing Russia’s ever-increasing military presence on its doorstep.

NATO has called for the Kremlin to be transparent with its ambitions, while the US has publicly announced its commitment to Ukraine’s security and sovereignty.

However, Russia has said it does not want to increase tensions in the region and only wants to protect itself from threats from the West.

Here is a quick guide to what is happening on Ukraine’s border with Russia and why world leaders fear conflict.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been high for several years

Tensions between neighboring countries have been on and off for many years.

Recently, Ukraine has become more allied with the West, keeping its distance from Moscow.

A war in 2014, which led to the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine to Russia, has led to weak relations between the two countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Crimea was rightfully part of Russia, which is still not accepted by Ukraine.

“Our country has regained its historical unity,” he said during a speech in Crimea earlier this month.

“Ata [Crimea] “They are with Russia forever now, because this is the sovereign, free and unwavering will of the people, of all our people.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Crimea has always belonged to Russia. ( AP: Mikhail Metzel )

Russia has also backed separatist movements in eastern Ukraine, which led to a six-year civil war.

Rebel forces control the eastern regions of Ukraine, including Donetsk and Luhansk, which went to war against the Ukrainian government in the wake of mass protests in February 2014.

This war has forced Ukraine to strengthen its political relations with the West, further dividing Kiev and Moscow.

Russia has been building its military presence on the border for several months

Russia has consistently built its presence along the border with Ukraine over the past year.

There are estimates that about 100,000 Russian troops are either near the border or stationed in eastern Ukraine, in areas controlled by separatist rebels.

In September, Russia played war games with Belarus and a handful of other countries near the border with Ukraine.

The war games, which Russia said involved more than 200,000 personnel, were the culmination of a larger three-month military exercise.

But once the war games were over, many Russian troops remained near the border, according to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry claimed that about 90,000 to 100,000 Russian troops are stationed in the Russian city of Yelnya, a town about 260 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border.

The commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, Lieutenant General Valeriy Zaluzhny, said Russia has about 2,100 military personnel in the east of the country, which is controlled by separatist rebels.

It is a military gathering that was described as “unusual” by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

“What we are seeing is a huge Russian military rise,” he said.

“We see an unusual concentration of troops.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Europe must carefully monitor the Ukraine-Russia border. ( AP: Virginia Mayo )

Why have tensions risen in recent days?

Tensions have eased since the start of the military uprising earlier this year, but have risen over the past two weeks.

Russia was on high alert when two US warships, the USS Mount Whitney and the USS Porter, sailed into the Black Sea in early November.

Tensions escalated last Wednesday when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Washington DC.

During a joint news conference, the US stated “their grave concern” over Russia’s military presence and said its commitment to Ukraine’s security and territorial integrity was “ironic”.

Mr Blinken said the US did not know Russia’s intentions, but said Moscow’s “game book” had been in the past to invent provocations along its border to justify military intervention.

“We have no clarity on Moscow’s intentions, but we know its game book,” he said.

“If there is any provocation we are seeing, they come from Russia.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed the border issue at a meeting in Washington DC. ( Pool via AP: Leah Millis )

This drew an immediate response from the Kremlin, which denied that Russia wanted to invade Ukraine.

“I never planned it, I never did it and we will never do it unless provoked by Ukraine or anyone else,” said Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations.

Kuleba, however, sought NATO support Monday during meetings in Brussels, despite Ukraine not being a member of the alliance.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Germany and France warned Russia not to take any military action in Ukraine.

“Against the backdrop of renewed concerns about Russian troop and equipment movements near Ukraine, we urge Russia to take a restrained stance and provide transparent information about its military activities. Any new attempt to undermine “Ukraine’s territorial integrity would have serious consequences.” said the ministers.

What is Russia’s rationale for increasing its military presence on the border with Ukraine?

While the West is concerned about the border conflict, the Kremlin says Russia is protecting itself from threats made against it.

The conflict over Russia revolves around American warships sailing in the Black Sea, which Russia sees as a threat to its border.

Russia earlier this year said it had fired a warning on a British warship, something the UK government denied.

Many countries are connected to the Black Sea via coastlines, including Ukraine and Russia.

However, Russia significantly increased the amount of territorial claims it had to the Black Sea when it annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

The move was condemned by Europe and the US, which still recognize the peninsula as the legal territory of Ukraine.

“There are a lot of threats coming from Ukraine,” Polyansky told reporters at UN headquarters last Thursday.

“And remember that American warships around the Black Sea operate very close.”

“So every day is a very difficult day to avoid a direct collision in the Black Sea. We warned our American colleagues that this is a real provocation.”

A day later, the Russian Defense Ministry echoed the same concerns, stating that Russia was concerned that the US was helping Ukraine regain control of its rebel-held eastern regions.

“The real purpose behind US activities in the Black Sea region is to explore the theater of operations in the event of Kiev’s efforts to resolve the conflict in the southeast by force,” the ministry said in a statement.

Why are Europe and the US worried?

Ukraine has become an ally of the West since seceding from the former Soviet Union, turning its back on Moscow.

However, Russia is a supporter of separatists in eastern Ukraine.

The main concern for the West is another war similar to 2014, when Russia increases its territorial claims.

Mr Blinken said the current accumulation of troops at the border was reminiscent of the forced annexation of Crimea by Russia.

“We know we have seen in the past: Russia’s massive forces on Ukraine’s borders, claim some kind of provocation from Ukraine and then invade. That is what they did in 2014,” he said.

It was a shared fear of the NATO Secretary General, who said: “We know that Russia has been willing to use these types of military capabilities in the past to carry out aggressive actions against Ukraine.”

“I think it is also important that we do not increase tensions now, but we need to be clear, we need to be realistic about the challenges we face,” Stoltenberg said.

The French Foreign Ministry said Russia had been “clearly warned of the serious consequences of any possible further damage to Ukraine’s territorial integrity.”

Tensions could lead to more fighting in eastern Ukraine, which has claimed many lives.

The international community became embroiled in conflict when Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 crashed, killing 298 people.

MH17 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down by a missile fired from the territory held by pro-Russian rebels during fighting in eastern Ukraine, international investigators said.

Dutch-led investigators, backed by many countries, including Australia, blamed Russia for the missile attack.

Russia has said it does not want to fight, but has left the door open for military conflict on the border with Ukraine.

“If you read the threats being made in Ukraine against Russia, against Russian territorial integrity, then you will understand that a certain precaution is a logical step in such a situation,” Mr Polyansky said last week.

ABC / wire