Germany thwarts Nord Stream 2 plans to supply gas to Europe

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline project logo is seen on a large diameter pipe at the ChelPipe Group-owned Chelyabinsk Pipe Rotary Plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov

The US and some European countries oppose the Russian-backed pipeline

Rising gas prices are pushing Europe to find more supplies

The Russian lawmaker says the delays are not in the EU’s interest

FRANKFURT, Nov 16 (Reuters) – Germany’s energy regulator has suspended the approval process for a new major pipeline bringing Russian gas to Europe and agreed to listen to Ukraine’s concerns about the project, raising shares in a geopolitical retreat. with Moscow.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline has faced opposition from the United States and several European countries, which say it will make Europe heavily dependent on Russian gas.

But with gas prices already high and rising 9% with the regulator moving, despite the threat of power outages this winter due to low supplies, European governments are facing increasing pressure to act.

German regulator Bundesnetzagentur said on Tuesday it had suspended the certification process because the Swiss-based consortium after Nord Stream 2 had to set up a company under German law to secure an operating license.

The regulator said it would evaluate an application only after a transfer of key assets and staffing budgets to a German subsidiary.

“A certification for the operation of Nord Stream 2 will be considered only after the operator is organized in a legal form in accordance with German law,” he said.

Once these preconditions were met, the regulator said it could continue evaluating filing for the remainder of the four-month application period that runs through early January. Read more

Nord Stream 2 said it was notified by the regulator. “We are not able to comment on the details of the procedure, its possible duration and the impact on the timing of the start of pipeline operations,” a statement said.

The Kremlin was not immediately available for comment.

The regulator said the Swiss company had decided not to return to a German company, but had set up a subsidiary under German law to deal with the pipeline section on German territory.

European and British wholesale gas prices have risen in recent weeks amid heightened concerns about supplies from Russia and uncertainty about the timing of their arrival.

European prices rose 9% on Tuesday with the first Dutch monthly contract trading briefly at 89.00 euros / MWh.

“Any delay in the certification of the pipeline, especially on the eve of winter, is not in the interest of the European Union, this is without a doubt,” Konstantin Kosachyov, deputy speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house, told TASS.

OPPOSITION OF UKRAINE

The head of the Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz told Reuters that he welcomes the decision of the German energy regulator.

“Okay,” Yuriy Vitrenko said in a message. “This is an important point, which suggests that the German regulator shares our position that certification can not only apply to the pipeline in Germany, but must apply to the entire pipeline from the territory of the Russian Federation to the territory of Germany.”

Ukraine opposes the Russian-led project. Kiev will lose revenue if gas from Russia bypasses it and accuses Moscow of using energy as a weapon to threaten Europe’s security.

Moscow has denied this and says Nord Stream 2 is a purely commercial venture that complies with European energy rules.

The pipeline dispute has sparked wider tensions between Kiev and Moscow. Ukraine has successfully applied to be part of the pipeline certification consultation process.

Moscow has already used a sub-Baltic route to Nord Stream 1 – the predecessor to Nord Stream 2 – which has a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters (bcm), equivalent to half Germany’s annual gas consumption.

Nord Stream 2 will double that and make Germany a central arrival center for European gas volumes for further distribution.

The German regulator said the Berlin economy ministry and the European Commission had been notified of its announcement for Nord Stream 2.

The Commission has two months after the decision of the German regulator to evaluate the application on its part.

Reporting by Vera Eckert, additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Miranda Murray and Edmund Blair

