Australian women to sue Qatar for forced invasive examinations at Doha airport





(CNN) A group of seven Australian women, some of whom were undergo invasive medical examinations after authorities found an abandoned baby at Doha International Airport, they are planning to sue the Qatari government, their lawyer confirmed on Tuesday. The women were told to get off their Qatar Airways plane and obliged to undergo inspections without their consent and no clear explanation was given during the transit through Qatar on 2 October 2020. of the search was done after airport authorities discovered a newborn baby found wrapped in a plastic bag and found in or near a rubbish bin at a bathroom at Hamad International Airport, the government said at the time. Following the discovery of the baby, more than 18 women from 10 different flights, including 13 Australians aboard a Sydney-bound plane, were involved in the incident. The women were disembarked from the plane by Qatari armed authorities and underwent physical examinations in ambulances on the airport runway to determine if they were the mother of the newborn baby. “Two of the younger women underwent a highly invasive gynecological examination. All the examinations were non-consensual,” Damian Sturzaker, a lawyer representing women with Sydney-based Marque Lawyers, told CNN. A woman had her 5-month-old baby with her and “explained that she could not be the mother of this baby found, but they said they had to examine them and forced her to remove her underwear,” Sturzaker said. The examinations sparked outrage in Australia and around the world, with actions being compared to sexual assaults. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison denounced the incident as “terrible” and “unacceptable”. The Qatari government issued a statement on October 28 last year apologizing for “any disturbance or violation of any passenger’s personal liberty” as a result of the incident. CNN has contacted the Qatari government for comment on the lawsuit, but has not received a response to the overtime request at the time of publication. CNN has also contacted Qatar Airways for comment. At the time, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, “expressed his deepest condolences to the women affected by the airport control and renewed the Qatari state’s request to them.” Despite anger over the case and promises from Morrison and Secretary of State Marise Payne for action, “nothing has been done,” said attorney Sturzaker. Following the incident, a Qatari prosecutor said an unspecified number of airport security staff were charged with conducting examinations of female passengers. An officer was sentenced to probation, according to for CNN 7 News affiliate. But Sturzaker said there has been no publication of the results from the investigation and no communication of changes to airport procedures. Women between the ages of 30 and 50 have also suffered from persistent mental health difficulties from the incident, including post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, fear of flying, and some have had to take time off work and seek counseling. psychological, said Sturzaker. . They want an apology from the Qatari government and to have meaningful dialogue with the Qatari authorities so that similar incidents do not happen again, Sturzaker said. Sturzaker has written a letter to Qatar Airways, the Qatari Civil Aviation Authority and the Qatari Embassy in Canberra, and has included legal advice saying that if the incident took place in Australia, it would constitute an attack, battery or violation of the person, and said that women are entitled to compensation. “Women are seeking uncovered damages for emotional harm, loss of income and medical treatment, he said, adding that a lawsuit will be filed within the next few weeks in the Supreme Court of New South Wales in Sydney,” Sturzaker said.

