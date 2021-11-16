2 men were injured by the shooting near Warden Woods, 1 is in life-threatening condition

Two men were injured in a shooting near Warden Woods in Toronto on Monday night, police say.

The shootings took place in the area of ​​Warden Avenue and Firvalley Court. Police were called to the area around 7:30 p.m.

According to Toronto doctors, one of the men, believed to be in his 20s, was in a life-threatening condition while the other was in a serious but not life-threatening condition.

Both men were taken to trauma centers.

A man was reported to be unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived. He was shot in the chest. The other was reportedly aware. He was shot in the abdomen.

Warden Avenue, Firvalley Court and Cataraqui Crescent all closed Tuesday night as police searched for other victims.

Police blocked a TTC bus as part of the crime scene. (Yanjun Li / CBC)

Police found two firearms and ammunition and set up a command post at Firvalley Court.

Const. Rob Reid, a Toronto Police Department spokesman, said officers were trying to find the crime scene and may have found some evidence in the Cataraqui Crescent.

“We’re really trying to figure out what happened here,” Reid said.

Officers used dogs on stage to search for the suspects.

The Warden was closed to the south by St. East Clair Avenue as of 10:30 p.m., Police urged drivers to avoid the area.