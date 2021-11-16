COVID-19: Calgary extends mask bylaw, aligns vaccine passport bylaw with provincial requirements – Calgary

A clause for the automatic repeal of the Calgarys mask bylaw was lifted Monday afternoon.

And the city vaccine passport bylaw was revised to come closer to complying with the provincial vaccine passport requirements.

Before today, the rules for the books had the mask bylaw to be repealed automatically if the case rate fell below 100 active cases per 100,000 people for 28 consecutive days. As of Thursday, it was 83.8 per 100,000.

If the trends continued, the bylaw could have been completed by 26 November.

Now, the decision to withdraw the bylaw will be taken by a council decision after regular COVID-19 updates by city officials like CEMA.

The amendment to the mask bylaw was passed in an 11-4 vote with councilors Chu, Demong, McLean and Sharp in opposition.

Last week, Edmonton City Council amended the mask bylaw to keep it in place for the foreseeable future. They also decided to look at the addition of future promoters in the future, such as the vaccination rate in children, the ICU capacity below 50 per cent or the province canceling its underwear mask mandate.

Matt Zabloski, strategist with the city’s community standards department, said city officials are a little less satisfied with (using) those metrics.

The city also amended the vaccine passport bylaw, adding food courts and allowing vaccine credentials to be checked at counters rather than at the front door of fast-food restaurants. QR codes are also the only way to validate vaccination now.

All these changes bring the city bylaws in line with the Provincial Restrictions Exemption Program.

















The amendments to the vaccine passport bylaw passed unanimously.

The two bylaws allow city bylaws to implement COVID-19 measures, without which enforcement falls on police and provincial health officers.

Calgary City Council also heard an update on responding to a vaccine policy for city employees.

Of the city’s 15,000 employees, 89 percent are fully vaccinated, three percent are partially vaccinated, and eight percent have not yet been vaccinated, a 1 percent improvement among the city’s unvaccinated workers.

Calgary City Director of Environmental and Safety Management Christopher Collier called the acquisition during the first two weeks of the vaccine policy transition period fantastic.

Approximately 92 percent of employees are either fully vaccinated or partially vaccinated, which is slightly higher than the provincial average, so this is very good news, Collier said.

City officials had until November 1 to declare vaccination status. Fully vaccinated workers had until December 1 to receive their doses before they had to submit the test twice a week on time and at their own expense. Further discipline, including paid and unpaid leave, may also come into play.

Collier told the council he has had 37 permits to date, but said there is some time delay and called the number on the low side.

Eight percent of the city’s workforce would represent about 1,200 workers.

















The vaccination rate in Calgary is approaching the 90 per cent double vaccination threshold, with 86.9 per cent of Calgary residents having two doses and 91.2 per cent taking one.

The mobile city vaccination clinics that will be operational by November have offered 1,964 doses, including the first 630 doses.

This represents more than 600 individuals who have embarked on the path to vaccination, reducing their risk of COVID-19 and creating an even wider ripple effect of protecting their loved ones in the community, said the CEMA Chief. Sue Henry.

