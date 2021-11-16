Poland uses water cannons and tear gas as tensions rise on the Belarusian border

WARSAW Polish authorities say border guards used water cannons and tear gas on Tuesday to repel what they said was an attempt by migrants moving en masse from Belarus to violate the heavily guarded border.

Tensions have been rising along the European Union’s eastern front for weeks as thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, have flown to Belarus in hopes of finding a way to the bloc. EU member states that share a border with Belarus, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland have accused the government of Belarussian leader Alexander G. Lukashenko of orchestrating what they say is a hybrid attack using human beings as weapons.

After several nights of tense clashes, tensions flared up Tuesday morning.

Polish authorities, in a series of Twitter messages, said that border guards at the Kuznica-Bruzgi crossing had been attacked by people throwing stones, bottles and logs and firing stunning grenades.

All aggressive behavior is coordinated by Belarusian services and monitored by drones, Polish authorities said, posting videos of the confrontations. As a result of an attack by persons inspired by the Belarusian side, one of the police officers was seriously injured.