Poland uses water cannons and tear gas as tensions rise on the Belarusian border
WARSAW Polish authorities say border guards used water cannons and tear gas on Tuesday to repel what they said was an attempt by migrants moving en masse from Belarus to violate the heavily guarded border.
Tensions have been rising along the European Union’s eastern front for weeks as thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, have flown to Belarus in hopes of finding a way to the bloc. EU member states that share a border with Belarus, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland have accused the government of Belarussian leader Alexander G. Lukashenko of orchestrating what they say is a hybrid attack using human beings as weapons.
After several nights of tense clashes, tensions flared up Tuesday morning.
Polish authorities, in a series of Twitter messages, said that border guards at the Kuznica-Bruzgi crossing had been attacked by people throwing stones, bottles and logs and firing stunning grenades.
All aggressive behavior is coordinated by Belarusian services and monitored by drones, Polish authorities said, posting videos of the confrontations. As a result of an attack by persons inspired by the Belarusian side, one of the police officers was seriously injured.
The officer was being treated at a hospital for what was believed to be a skull fracture, authorities said.
Since the Polish government has banned journalists from reporting at the border, it was impossible to verify the authorities’ claims or the veracity of the many videos that appeared on social media claiming to show fragments of the confrontation.
And the Polish government has been criticized by humanitarian organizations for a legal amendment it passed in October that allows migrants to be pushed to the border and that asylum claims made by those who have entered illegally are ignored.
While it was unclear what accelerated the use of water cannons and tear gas on Tuesday, it only added to the brutal conditions in the increasingly desperate situation for those stranded at the border.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday called the actions of Polish forces absolutely unacceptable, at a press conference. Mr Lavrov said the forces violated all imaginable norms of international humanitarian law and other agreements of the international community.
Moscow has stood firm by Belarus as international sanctions have increased.
The Lukashenko government has denied allegations, including by the United States, that it created the crisis and is leading the immigrant movement.
We can not allow this so-called problem to lead to a fierce confrontation, Mr. Lukashenko said at a government meeting on Tuesday, according to Belta, the state news agency.
The main thing now is to protect our country and our people and not allow clashes, he added.
The number of migrants at the border began to rise after Belarus eased visa rules in August. Western leaders say Mr. Lukashenko, who is facing EU sanctions for his brutal crackdown on political opposition and the forced downing of a Ryanair flight over Belarus to arrest a dissident journalist, is using immigrants to gain influence over the bloc.
Understand the Belarus-Poland border crisis
An immigrant crisis. The influx of migrants along the eastern border of the European Union has led to an escalating clash between Belarus and the EU. Here’s what you need to know:
Since the 2015 migration crisis, when more than a million migrants and asylum seekers tried to enter the European Union, the bloc has tightened border controls and declared that uncontrolled migration is no longer possible.
But the issue remains potentially explosive, and Poland’s nationalist government, which has consistently lost support in opinion polls, has moved to seize the moment.
Poland’s central bank chief Adam Glapinski, an old friend and ally of Poland’s de facto leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, announced this week that the National Bank of Poland would issue a collection banknote and a coin dedicated to protecting Poland’s eastern border.
Mr Kaczynski recently announced a meeting in Warsaw next month for like-minded right-wing leaders, including Hungary’s Victor Orban and Italy’s Matteo Salvini, to discuss the future of the European Union and the need for an emphasis stronger on national sovereignty and traditional values.
The border crisis comes as relations between Brussels and Warsaw have been strained, with the European Union accusing the Polish government of undermining the rule of law and dismantling the independence of the judiciary.
But as the migrant crisis has escalated, the bloc has given its full support to Poland and other countries on its eastern border.
With Russia’s support for Belarus, the humanitarian crisis unfolding on the border threatens to escalate into a wider regional fire. And as colder temperatures begin to grip the region, there are fears of further tragedy among migrants, with thousands of men, women and children trapped in freezing conditions between razor wire and border guards.
Anatol Magdziarz contributed to reporting from Warsaw. Valerie Hopkins contributed to the report from Moscow.
