Germany suspends approval of gas pipeline, raising prices





BERLIN A German regulator on Tuesday suspended the certification of Nord Stream 2, an underwater pipeline aimed at transporting natural gas directly to Germany from Russia that has been the source of a long-running dispute between Berlin, Washington and Brussels. The move means the recently completed pipeline will not start supplying gas to Germany soon and comes amid a politically charged rise in energy prices in Europe and tensions between Moscow and Europe over Belarus and Ukraine. The news caused a jump in European natural gas markets, with the price of Natural gas futures contracts in the UK growing by more than 9 percent on Tuesday. It also comes as Germany finds itself in political oblivion, with Chancellor Angela Merkel, a staunch supporter of the pipeline project, reduced to a watchdog role as leaders from the Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats debate the composition of the a new government. which has the potential to be less favorable to the energy project for ancestral pets.

In its decision, the German Federal Grid Agency, which oversees the country’s core infrastructure, said the decision by the Swiss company that owns the pipeline to set up a subsidiary in Germany meant more documents were required. Once the affiliate has met the required bureaucratic requirements, an evaluation can begin again. The German agency does not have the final say in the project, which also requires approval from the European Commission which can only be obtained after the German agency has signed which means that Europe can be in the spring before any gas leaks. That is if political tensions are not hampered. Russian President Vladimir V. Putin has urged German regulators to approve the pipeline as a way to ease the European natural gas crisis, saying at an energy conference in October that Moscow would expand supplies along the pipeline 750 miles after receiving regulatory approval. . Many in Europe suspect that the Russian leader has deliberately curbed natural gas to create pressure to approve the new pipeline. But when Alexander G. Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, threatened to cut off supplies of Russian natural gas flowing through his country to Europe, revenge for recent EU sanctions on fraud in claiming a comprehensive re-election victory in August and harshly suppressing dissent Mr Putin rebuked him, telling Europeans he had spoken angrily. The United States opposed Nord Stream 2 for years, but in July the Biden administration dropped a threat to impose sanctions to block the project after concluding that the pipeline could not be stopped without a counterproductive war with Germany.

Poland and other Eastern European countries have also argued against Nord Stream 2, for fear of additional support in Russia. Ukraine has argued that the pipeline could cost it $ 2 billion in annual transit revenue it gains from a pipeline from Russia that runs through its territory and makes it more vulnerable to energy extortion by Russia.

