Poland-Belarus border: Violence erupts as Polish guards fire water on migrants





Polish and Belarusian authorities have blamed each other for this Increased border tensions , where thousands of people have traveled in the hope of entering the EU only to find themselves stuck in freezing conditions.

There were chaotic scenes at the Bruzgi-Kunica border crossing, where crowds of migrants could be seen breaking concrete blocks and gathering tree branches to throw them in the direction of the Polish side.

Loud noises were heard over the crowds, and a thick cloud of smoke hung over them. Belarusian state media BeITA reported that water cannons used by Polish forces sprayed a yellow liquid that caused burns and that people were drowning and feeling sick from the smoke. A CNN team was hit by water fired by Polish guards.

“We are struggling to stay alive” The women and children, who just the day before, had been set up in tents near the border fence, had fled and the men, many expressing their anger that they had been forgotten in appalling conditions, were gathering in the most dramatic clashes for to. date. “We are struggling to stay alive,” one man told CNN. The Polish Border Guard said on Tuesday that migrants stationed near the Bruzgi-Kunica checkpoint were behaving “aggressively”, throwing stones and various objects in the direction of Polish services. “Water cannons were used against aggressive aliens to prevent illegal border crossings,” the security agency said on Twitter. Poland’s Defense Ministry shared images on Twitter showing Polish officers and soldiers standing side by side with rebel shields as stones were thrown over the barbed wire border fence, describing the scene as an “immigrant attack”. The Ministry as well accused Belarusian services of equipping migrants with “stunning grenades”. Polish security services spokesman Stanisaw Aryn wrote on Twitter on Tuesday about the clashes, congratulating Polish forces on successfully repelling the “first wave of border attacks”. BelTA reported “a deterioration of the situation” at the border on Tuesday as migrants tried “by all means to reach Poland” and Polish authorities responded with tear gas, stun grenades and water cannons, “pouring water on people in the cold. “ “People say they are tired of waiting and are ready to penetrate,” according to BeITA. Anton Bychkovsky, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Committee of Belarus, told BelTA that the agency was launching an investigation into the “incident” on Tuesday. It is unclear what caused Tuesday’s confrontations, but there is a growing sense of frustration among migrants that Europe is not welcoming them. They are now facing conditions the United Nations has called “catastrophic”, suffering from hunger and hypothermia set up in poor tents in makeshift camps on the border. Rumors have been circulating for the past 48 hours in the camps that the Polish government may open the border and allow a humanitarian corridor to cross into Germany. Poland has vehemently denied this and people gathered in the area have received text messages from Polish authorities saying the information was a “total lie and absurdity”. The SMS message, also received by members of the CNN team in the area, says in part: “Poland will not allow migrants to cross into Germany. It will protect its border. Do not be deceived, do not try to take any action. “ Lukashenko endangers the lives of immigrants The crisis has made the EU prepare new sanctions for Belarus, which she accuses of producing the crisis on the bloc’s eastern border. The government of President Alexander Lukashenko has consistently denied such allegations, instead blaming the West for the crossings and accusing it of mistreating immigrants. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that the military alliance was “deeply concerned about the way the Lukashenko regime is using vulnerable migrants as a hybrid tactic against other countries and that this is actually endangering the lives of immigrants “. He was speaking ahead of a meeting with EU defense ministers on Tuesday, and a day after warning Moscow that NATO would support Ukraine against “possible aggressive action” amid a large concentration of Russian troops near Ukraine’s borders. . Ukraine is not a member of NATO or the EU. Military movements continue to test a fragile political order in the region and deepen concerns over the potential for a wider geopolitical crisis. Mr Lukashenko spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday about the situation on Belarus’ border, days after the two countries reduced their military presence near Poland in joint paratrooper exercises. The leaders also discussed the situation in neighboring Ukraine and US-led exercises near Russia’s borders and in the Black Sea, Lukashenko’s office said. Russia, Belarus’ biggest political and economic partner, continues to defend Minsk’s handling of the border crisis, while also denying any involvement. On Monday, the EU stepped up pressure on all parties involved in fomenting the border crisis. The bloc’s foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, announced at a news conference in Brussels that EU foreign ministers had agreed to impose new sanctions on “people, airlines, travel agencies and everyone involved in this illegal push of immigrants against our borders “. The full list of people and entities will be “confirmed in the coming days,” he added. This will be the fifth round of sanctions imposed on Belarus by the EU after the controversial presidential election and the crackdown on dissidents.

Matthew Chance and Antonia Mortensen reported near the Poland-Belarus border and Katharina Krebs reported from Moscow. Eliza Mackintosh wrote from London.

