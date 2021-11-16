Review of China’s history, to praise Xi Jinping





Xi Jinpings efforts to expand his formidable power for years, reached a new step on Tuesday when the Chinese Communist Party released a resolution on history who anointed her one of its honorable leaders, hours after Mr. Xi held video talks with President Biden. Senior party officials adopted the resolution last week, when some of its highlights were published in an official summary of their meeting. But the government has only belatedly released the full document, the third such summary of history in the 100 years of the Chinese Communist Party. Government scholars, investors and analysts will analyze the resolution for what it reveals about Mr. Xis’s worldview and intentions. Here are some initial recommendations. Raising up Xi Jinping

The implications of Chinese Communist Party jargon-filled speeches and documents can sometimes be elusive. Not here.

A chorus of official and editorial speeches has stressed that the resolution had one main purpose: to cement Mr. Xis’s status as an essential transformational leader to ensure China’s rise. Approximately two thirds of the document is dedicated to Mr. Xis nine years in power and the changes he has brought to politics, economics, foreign policy and other fields. Mr. Xis’s name appears 22 times in the resolution; Mao Zedong receives 18 mentions and Deng Xiaoping six. Mr. Xis’s immediate predecessor, Hu Jintao in power for a decade gets a mention. As is the way in Chinese politics, Mr. Xi’s rise already has its own slogan included in the resolution: The two institutions (Liang ge queli) which means, the placement of Mr. Party cadres have repeated that slogan in speech after speech since the Central Committee approved the measure last week. Officials must show absolute loyalty to the nucleus, resolutely defend the nucleus, follow closely and constantly the nucleus, he said. the official account of a meeting regarding the resolution in Shandong province, in eastern China. Mr Xi was already strong before the history resolution, but the document seems to aim to push it into a new phase of influence ahead of a Communist Party congress next year. That congress is likely to give Mr. Xi a third five-year term as party leader, breaking the two-term model that emerged under his predecessors. He will also add political urgency to his policy priorities, including a joint prosperity program aimed at curbing economic inequality, as well as efforts to strengthen China’s technological capabilities.

Handle history carefully

The resolution of history places him in the party celestial cups of the leaders who define the era, alongside Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. Mao led China to rise up against oppression; Deng led him to prosperity; and now Mr. The assessment of Dengs’s legacy was presented to Mr. On the other hand, Mr. Xis claims to be an economic reformer could suffer if he denigrated Deng, who is still widely revered in China. The resolution praises the Deng era for boosting China’s economic growth and also defends Dengs’ decision to use the armed force to suppress pro-democracy protests that spread across China in 1989. Reform and openness was a crucial step in defining of the fate of contemporary China. it is said. However, the resolution also bluntly argues that the problems had accumulated before 2012, when Mr. Xi came to power: corruption, political misconduct and lack of trust in the party, as well as wider problems such as industrial pollution and inefficient growth. His immediate ancestors, he suggests, had let things move. The external environment was bringing many new dangers and challenges, says the resolution about the time before Mr. Xi took office. Within the Communist Party, she adds, corruption was spreading. Some party members and officials experienced severe crises in their political faith.

Confronting Mao’s legacy also presented potential pitfalls. Under Mr. Xi, the party has stepped up censorship to protect Maon from criticism. Authorities have limited research and teaching on the catastrophic decades of Mao’s rule. But going too far in Mao’s defense can also be dangerous. Understand the Historic Resolution of China Card 1 of 4 An important decision. Senior party leaders adopted the resolution at a meeting focused on reviewing the party’s 100-year history. A communiqué from the meeting said that under the leadership of Mr. Xis, China has made historic achievements and undergone a historic transformation. Mr Xi has faced criticism that his hard-line campaigns against political infidelity risk reviving parts of China’s Maoist past. Mr Xi has shown no interest in launching massive turbulent campaigns similar to Mao, so he has tried to acknowledge Mao ‘s excesses, vigorously defending Mao’ s overall record. The resolution praises Mao as the founder of the People’s Republic and gives him the credit for creating a new China, free from foreign imperialism. It devotes only one paragraph, extensively formulated to summarize the worst disasters of the Mao era, including the Great Leap Forward, the attempt to lead China to communism that ended in mass starvation, and the Cultural Revolution, when fighting and purges rocked the country. . Although there were severe obstacles during the course of exploration under Mao, the resolution says, China made massive achievements. There is no regret

The resolution shows no hint that Mr Xis admits any wrongdoing in his nine years in power. On the contrary, much of the resolution describes his successes in eradicating corruption, reducing poverty, and eliminating political opposition to Communist Party rule in mainland China, as well as in Hong Kong. Before Mr. Xi took office, the resolution says, China’s capacity to protect its national security was lacking.

Nor does the resolution respond to criticism made by foreign politicians that China’s harsh and harsh diplomacy has unnecessarily harassed other countries. The resolution says Mr. Xi has expanded China’s international circle of friends and influence. But he warns that the party must remain tough to face the dangers ahead. Continued withdrawal will bring harassment from those who grab a yard only if you give one centimeter, the resolution says. Making concessions to reach our path will only draw us into more humiliating straits.

