Pet Corgi has been beaten in the video by Team Covid, promoting Fury in China





A local government in eastern China said it had reassigned decontamination workers and called on them to apologize after breaking into a quarantined apartment and beating a household cortege with a metal rod, sparking online outrage. Video of the incident, from a home security camera, circulated widely on Chinese social media on Saturday. She was showing two workers in white hazmat suits chasing the dog in an uninhabited apartment. He shouts as a worker swings at him with a metal rod. He was then briefly caught at the foot of a table as he fled to another room outside the camera. The death of the dogs was not reported, but state media reports later said he had been killed. The vague wording of the Xinzhou district government statement on Saturday, which said workers had decontaminated the animal even though there was no indication it was infected with the coronavirus, helped spark protests.

The owner or owners of pets could not be contacted for comment. According to an account on Twitter-like platform Weibo that first shared the video, the owners were quarantined at the hotel along with other residents of their neighborhood in Shangrao City, Jiangxi Province. Jiangxi is experiencing a small coronavirus outbreak, with more than 70 cases reported since the end of last month.

Quarantined residents were asked to leave their homes so that local government employees could disinfect them. But unlike other Chinese cities, which allowed owners to quarantine pets or even arrange boarding, no preparations seem to have been made for the animals. It was unclear why the dog was killed. In other parts of China, a small number of animals have been killed as part of the pandemic response, including three cats that were euthanized in the northern city of Harbin in September after being found to be infected with the coronavirus. Prior to the pandemic, several Chinese cities carried out large-scale campaigns to kill unregistered dogs and cats. Online outrage over Corgis’s treatment has raised widespread concerns about China’s draconian implementation of Covid’s zero policy, which has led to repeated blockades in several cities and over animal abuse. China has no law against animal cruelty, despite the growing popularity of pet ownership. This kind of behavior is really creepy, Zhang Junyang, a film director, wrote on Weibo. In the current epidemic situation, key personnel are working really hard, he added. But why can’t we have a little warmth when it comes to pets? Why could not it be more humane?

The state media tried to calm the anger over the episode, calling it an isolated mistake that should not reflect badly on the national pandemic response. Observers acknowledge the imperfect behavior of staff against the epidemic, but they have also called for more understanding towards front-line workers who are working tirelessly to curb the epidemic. read a report in the Global Times newspaper, which is owned by the ruling Communist Party. Cao Li contributed to the research.

