The trans community celebrated with the new international art exhibition at the USF





Visibility and Memory: The Standing with the Trans * Community International Art Exhibition aims to combat the exclusion and exclusion of transgender people from society, while commemorating the courage and resilience of communities shown in the face of oppression systems. Open to the public on November 17, the exhibition can be viewed online or by meeting at the USF College of Arts and Sciences Multidisciplinary Complex (CMC) on the Tampa campus. Curated by the USF Department of Women and Gender Studies and its affiliated alumni group, 31 applications were selected from around the world, featuring diverse perspectives and experiences through art and film and two- and three-dimensional poetry. Trans artists, binaries and allies representing Canada, France, Germany, India, Nigeria, Poland, Switzerland, the United States and the United Kingdom, reflect on the experiences, representations, identities and politics of being trans. We believe in the power of art to influence social discourse, said project coordinator Sarah Jnke. Recent years have seen an escalation of misinformation and attacks on the rights of people who are transgender, and we hope the exhibition can help change that. Through the voices in this exhibition, we hope to make the experiences of trans people more visible and foster solidarity between trans people and allies. Lee Pearson, the fourth year of studio art and dual Chinese language, is one of five USF students whose work has been exhibited. Pearson emerged as a trans in his early teens, but said they were surrounded by high pressure for gender conformity and out of fear, were detached from their trans identity until two years ago. Pearson is now actively pursuing their identity and the start of the transition, but still faces challenges like many other non-gender conforming peers. We have very little precedent for living trans identity with so much public attention on us, Pearson said. The future is almost entirely unexplored, and very few of us know how to proceed. If for some miracle we manage to escape the gender binary, there is still a constant need from others to categorize and understand, to organize trans existence and to insert it into something pleasant, coherent, likable. The exposed part of the Pearsons, SUMMER WAR (I), is part of a series of prints inspired by their reintroduction to the world as external androgens. The work of art explores, easily distinguishable archetypes that have been reduced to the more enjoyable and consuming language we speak today for example, the transformation of the Judeo-Christian angel since his conception, as opposed to how we understand his images now , Pearson said. The perception we assign to others about ourselves can be extremely valuable and can also be easily used with weapons. Over time, that perception becomes an object, capable of being manipulated; one day, perception can replace you. SUMMER WAR (I) was accomplished using an intaglio printing technique called dry dot engraving, in which the artist uses a specific type of needle to engrave on a surface, e.g. a copper plate, rubs ink into the engraving and then prints on paper with a press. The exhibition runs until April 1 to honor Transgender Remembrance Day on November 20 and Transgender Visibility Day on March 31. Visiting hours are by appointment only until spring. Reception of the opening and inauguration Artists in conversation the event will be held virtually through Microsoft Teams. Throughout the duration of the art exhibition, supporting events will be added to reinforce and expand on the same themes and themes. The Power of Art in Social Change: Conversation with Kalki Subramaniam January 18, 6 pm EST Co-sponsored and funded by the USF School of Art and Art History, the USF Office of Multicultural Affairs, the USF Department of Sociology and the Sahodari Foundation.

Decolonizing Sport: Conversation with Dr. Katrina Karkazis and Roc Rochon May 8, 6 pm EST Co-sponsored and funded by the Florida Council for the Humanities.

Lecture & Conversation with Dr. Marquis Bey May 24, 6 pm EST Co-sponsored and funded by the Florida Council for the Humanities.



