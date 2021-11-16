Former Florence City Manager Mike Patterson Arrested at Denver International Airport – Canon City Daily Record

Former Florence city manager Mike Patterson was arrested Monday at Denver International Airport.

Florence Police Chief Shane Prickett in a press release said Patterson was arrested at 8pm by the Denver Police Department with the help of the Department of Homeland Security.

According to Search for prisoners in Denver, he is located in the Detention Center in the city center. He is expected to be transported to Fremont County, where he will be advised at a date and time that has not yet been set.

An order was issued for Patterson, 54, on Nov. 3 on four charges stemming from a suspected incident that occurred Aug. 30. They include two counts of harassment-emotional disturbance, a class 5 crime; sexual contact – without consent, a class 1 offense; and providing alcohol to a minor, also a Class 1 offense.

After a two-hour executive session on August 31, the Florence City Council voted unanimously to oust Patterson, who came into force immediately and banned him from being on any city property.

City officials have not commented on the events that led to Patterson’s conclusion.

Florence resident Roger Duncan has publicly addressed the council, stating that citizens are concerned about the decisions that have been taken regarding the dismissal of the Pattersons.

While there are many rumors that are numerous, we are seeking factual information from the city regarding this issue along with documentation to support it, it is said in a letter sent to the council by Duncan on behalf of him and other interested citizens. We think the city needs to be clean in its involvement in this issue with full transparency in terms of history and the process that took place to get us where we are today in Mr. Patterson’s case.

The September 2 registration formally requested from the City of Florence any and all formal complaints lodged by former and current City of Florence employees against Patterson and any insurance claims lodged by the City of Florence against the insurance provider in connection with with Patterson.

The city prosecutor on September 7 rejected the request.

Patterson was hired by the city of Florence in late 2011 and officially began his new job in January 2012 after moving to Florence from Redman, Ore.

Prior to moving to Florence, Patterson served as a temporary administrator and then as a permanent city administrator at Airway Heights, Wash., Before moving to College Place, Wash., Where he served as city administrator for six years. After leaving that position, he transferred to Redman, Ore., Where he stayed for four years before working as a consultant for three years.

Patterson has applied for a handful of off-site and overseas jobs over the past two years.

Lamar Ledger reported in December 2019 that Patterson was one of three finalists vying for the position of city administrator of Lamars. He withdrew a second such application after being named a finalist for city administrator in July.

In June, the Mail Tribunein Talent City, Oregon, reported that he was one of three finalists for the Talent City manager position.

According to TheMonte Vista Journal, Monte Vista City Council entered into negotiations with Patterson for the position of city manager in August, but he reportedly dismissed it as the parties were unable to reach an agreement.

Most recently, Mount Desert Islander in Bar Harbor, Maine, reported that two days after being fired by Florence City Council, Patterson was unanimously elected by the Southwest Port Select Board to be the next city manager. Less than a week later, he withdrew his name from the position and vacated the city from his contract.

According to the news article, he had initially agreed to accept the cities’ offer for a $ 115,000-a-year three-year contract starting Oct. 4.

This article will be updated as more information is available.