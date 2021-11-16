International
Former Florence City Manager Mike Patterson Arrested at Denver International Airport – Canon City Daily Record
Former Florence city manager Mike Patterson was arrested Monday at Denver International Airport.
Florence Police Chief Shane Prickett in a press release said Patterson was arrested at 8pm by the Denver Police Department with the help of the Department of Homeland Security.
According to Search for prisoners in Denver, he is located in the Detention Center in the city center. He is expected to be transported to Fremont County, where he will be advised at a date and time that has not yet been set.
An order was issued for Patterson, 54, on Nov. 3 on four charges stemming from a suspected incident that occurred Aug. 30. They include two counts of harassment-emotional disturbance, a class 5 crime; sexual contact – without consent, a class 1 offense; and providing alcohol to a minor, also a Class 1 offense.
After a two-hour executive session on August 31, the Florence City Council voted unanimously to oust Patterson, who came into force immediately and banned him from being on any city property.
City officials have not commented on the events that led to Patterson’s conclusion.
Florence resident Roger Duncan has publicly addressed the council, stating that citizens are concerned about the decisions that have been taken regarding the dismissal of the Pattersons.
While there are many rumors that are numerous, we are seeking factual information from the city regarding this issue along with documentation to support it, it is said in a letter sent to the council by Duncan on behalf of him and other interested citizens. We think the city needs to be clean in its involvement in this issue with full transparency in terms of history and the process that took place to get us where we are today in Mr. Patterson’s case.
The September 2 registration formally requested from the City of Florence any and all formal complaints lodged by former and current City of Florence employees against Patterson and any insurance claims lodged by the City of Florence against the insurance provider in connection with with Patterson.
The city prosecutor on September 7 rejected the request.
Patterson was hired by the city of Florence in late 2011 and officially began his new job in January 2012 after moving to Florence from Redman, Ore.
Prior to moving to Florence, Patterson served as a temporary administrator and then as a permanent city administrator at Airway Heights, Wash., Before moving to College Place, Wash., Where he served as city administrator for six years. After leaving that position, he transferred to Redman, Ore., Where he stayed for four years before working as a consultant for three years.
Patterson has applied for a handful of off-site and overseas jobs over the past two years.
Lamar Ledger reported in December 2019 that Patterson was one of three finalists vying for the position of city administrator of Lamars. He withdrew a second such application after being named a finalist for city administrator in July.
In June, the Mail Tribunein Talent City, Oregon, reported that he was one of three finalists for the Talent City manager position.
According to TheMonte Vista Journal, Monte Vista City Council entered into negotiations with Patterson for the position of city manager in August, but he reportedly dismissed it as the parties were unable to reach an agreement.
Most recently, Mount Desert Islander in Bar Harbor, Maine, reported that two days after being fired by Florence City Council, Patterson was unanimously elected by the Southwest Port Select Board to be the next city manager. Less than a week later, he withdrew his name from the position and vacated the city from his contract.
According to the news article, he had initially agreed to accept the cities’ offer for a $ 115,000-a-year three-year contract starting Oct. 4.
This article will be updated as more information is available.
Sources
2/ https://www.canoncitydailyrecord.com/2021/11/16/breaking-news-former-florence-city-manager-mike-patterson-arrested-at-denver-international-airport
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]