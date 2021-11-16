The International Olympic Committee focuses on winter sports with an exciting short film





This summer showed what the sport can achieve, with a show of resilience and unity that inspired worldwide hope at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. This will continue as the seasons change and emotions for winter sports build, culminating with the Winter Olympics in Beijing 2022 in February. With the same athleticism and heroism, the athletes are once again determined to come together and bring great action. At the moment, thousands of the best winter sports athletes in the world are training hard to fulfill their Olympic dreams. Drawing strength from the support of their families, friends and people around the world, they are preparing to show what can be achieved when we believe in each other. The film is narrated by American skier and three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn, who has experienced for herself the inner strength of confidence in her game – both in overcoming obstacles and in supporting the next generation through her foundation and her work. ongoing with the Youth Olympics. The film talks about the impact that “believers” can have both on and off the field, something that is further reinforced in the snow and ice, where the enhanced natural environment of the Olympic winter sports of biathlon, bobsleigh, curling, hockey over ice. , ice skating, spoon, skeleton, ski and snowboard make them a unique challenge. As Vonn said: “It’s mentally difficult there – in extreme conditions and under competitive pressure. The feeling of that confidence from those around you – your coach, family, crowd – can not be underestimated. I have experienced the power it has to take you from the beginning to the finish line and to help you achieve your best. “It shows that if we believe in each other, we can achieve the unbelievable.” The ongoing campaign reinforces the IOC’s belief in solidarity by demonstrating that, no matter how different we are, if we believe in each other, we will be stronger together. It also illustrates the power of sport and the Olympics to unite people, communities and nations across the globe. IOC Digital Engagement and Marketing Director Lars Silberbauer said: “Last summer, the Stronger Together campaign showed exactly what we can achieve when we are united. “Today, we are reuniting people, something that will continue throughout the winter months and allow us to realize our ambition to connect and engage with people around the world.”

