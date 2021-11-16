International
Armenia and Azerbaijan again see deadly border violence a year after the war
The main line
Fifteen Armenian soldiers were killed and two Azerbaijani troops wounded in border clashes, the countries announced on Tuesday, as they exchanged accusations about which side started the latest violence a year after thousands died in a week-long conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The main facts
Armenian Parliament announced On Tuesday that 15 of her troops had died in the fighting, shortly after the site asked Russia for assistance in protecting its territorial integrity.
Armenian officials said they had also lost two combat positions and blamed Azerbaijan for the recent violence.
Azerbaijani Minister of Defense on his part accused Armenian forces are carrying out a large-scale provocation at the state border.
Key background
The escalation comes a year after 6,500 people died after a 44-day war between the two sides that Azerbaijan won. It ended when Russia mediated a peace deal, but tensions have remained since then. While Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan, most of its population is Armenian and is controlled by government-backed separatist Armenians in Yerevan, according to BBC. Russia maintains good relations with both countries, and has a military base in Armenia, while Turkey has long supported the Azerbaijani side in the conflict.
Crucial quotes
Estonian diplomat Toivo Klaar, European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus, posted on Twitter On Sunday he was concerned about rising tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Important to mitigate, address the causes, and engage in work toward inclusive solution, he wrote.
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/teakvetenadze/2021/11/16/armenia-and-azerbaijan-see-deadly-violence-at-border-again-a-year-after-war/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
